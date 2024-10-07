YouTube Shorts Just Got a Little Longer

YouTube is rolling out significant updates to its Shorts platform, extending the maximum video length to three minutes starting on October 15. This change comes in response to user requests, allowing for more flexibility in short-form content creation.

TikTok, which has been Shorts’ primary competitor, has allowed 10-minute videos for over two years, steadily increasing its own video limit over time. YouTube’s move to extend video lengths puts it closer to TikTok’s format, offering creators more space for content without transitioning to longform videos.

The new update will apply to all Shorts videos that are square or taller in aspect ratio, ensuring creators can maintain their current video style while benefiting from the longer duration. Importantly, this change will not affect videos created before the October 15 rollout.

YouTube is also introducing new tools to further enhance the Shorts experience. One of the key features is the template option, which allows creators to reuse formats from existing Shorts. This will enable users to sync their clips with trending sounds, mirroring TikTok’s popular preset video styles. The feature is designed to make it easier for creators to capitalize on trends by quickly adapting popular video formats. Instagram Reels offers a similar template function, allowing creators to replicate editing choices with minimal effort.

YouTube’s template feature will be accessible via the “remix” button on videos, which also includes several tools introduced earlier in 2024, such as:

Stripping the audio from a video for use in Shorts

Cutting clips for use in their own content

Displaying the original video side-by-side with their creation

In addition to video length extensions and the template feature, YouTube is also making comments visible in the Shorts feed. This preview will allow users to see how people are interacting with Shorts content, promoting a more engaging viewing experience.

However, YouTube acknowledges that not everyone enjoys the TikTok-style shortform videos. To address this, the platform is also introducing a “show fewer Shorts” option, allowing users to reduce the number of Shorts appearing in their home feed. This option, available through the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of a Short, will temporarily decrease the presence of Shorts content. YouTube clarifies that this setting is not permanent and can be adjusted over time as user preferences change.

These updates are part of YouTube’s ongoing effort to position Shorts as a viable alternative to TikTok and Instagram Reels, while still catering to users who prefer the platform’s traditional longform content. As YouTube continues to push Shorts by adding features and investing in creators, these changes represent the latest steps in its broader strategy to dominate the shortform video space.

Featured Image courtesy of Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

