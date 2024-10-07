DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Chinese Cyberattack Targets U.S. Broadband Providers and Wiretap Systems

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 7, 2024

Chinese hackers infiltrated the networks of U.S. broadband providers, accessing systems used by the federal government for court-authorized wiretapping, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The intrusion, targeting networks of companies like Verizon Communications, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies, may have lasted for months, allowing the hackers access to communication data and other internet traffic. The attack, carried out by a Chinese group dubbed “Salt Typhoon,” was intended to gather intelligence, according to sources familiar with the matter.

While Lumen Technologies declined to comment, Verizon and AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The breach comes after previous incidents where Chinese hacking groups, including “Flax Typhoon” and “Volt Typhoon,” were implicated in cyber espionage. U.S. law enforcement had disrupted the “Flax Typhoon” group earlier this year following accusations against Beijing for running widespread hacking operations under the “Volt Typhoon” campaign. In response, China’s foreign ministry denied any involvement in the recent intrusion, calling it part of a fabricated narrative by the U.S. government. They stated that such actions undermine global efforts to address cybersecurity challenges.

China’s foreign ministry further claimed that its cybersecurity agencies had found evidence showing the “Volt Typhoon” incident was staged by an international ransomware group. Beijing’s denial of the allegations aligns with its previous responses to U.S. accusations of cyber espionage.

The Wall Street Journal’s report highlights growing concerns over cybersecurity, particularly regarding state-sponsored attacks, with U.S. investigators continuing to monitor and respond to these intrusions. The full scope of the damage from the “Salt Typhoon” attack remains under investigation.

Featured Image courtesy of Tech Wire Asia

Follow us for more updates on Chinese cyberattacks.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Tata iPhone Component Plant Shuts Down Indefinitely After Fire Incident
Oct 7, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
New Robotic Hand Crawls Like a Spider While Picking Up Items
Oct 7, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
AI Chip Market Challenges Threaten Samsung’s Profit Growth
Oct 7, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801