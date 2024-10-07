Chinese Cyberattack Targets U.S. Broadband Providers and Wiretap Systems

Chinese hackers infiltrated the networks of U.S. broadband providers, accessing systems used by the federal government for court-authorized wiretapping, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The intrusion, targeting networks of companies like Verizon Communications, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies, may have lasted for months, allowing the hackers access to communication data and other internet traffic. The attack, carried out by a Chinese group dubbed “Salt Typhoon,” was intended to gather intelligence, according to sources familiar with the matter.

While Lumen Technologies declined to comment, Verizon and AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The breach comes after previous incidents where Chinese hacking groups, including “Flax Typhoon” and “Volt Typhoon,” were implicated in cyber espionage. U.S. law enforcement had disrupted the “Flax Typhoon” group earlier this year following accusations against Beijing for running widespread hacking operations under the “Volt Typhoon” campaign. In response, China’s foreign ministry denied any involvement in the recent intrusion, calling it part of a fabricated narrative by the U.S. government. They stated that such actions undermine global efforts to address cybersecurity challenges.

China’s foreign ministry further claimed that its cybersecurity agencies had found evidence showing the “Volt Typhoon” incident was staged by an international ransomware group. Beijing’s denial of the allegations aligns with its previous responses to U.S. accusations of cyber espionage.

The Wall Street Journal’s report highlights growing concerns over cybersecurity, particularly regarding state-sponsored attacks, with U.S. investigators continuing to monitor and respond to these intrusions. The full scope of the damage from the “Salt Typhoon” attack remains under investigation.

Featured Image courtesy of Tech Wire Asia

