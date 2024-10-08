DMR News

Nissan Joins ChargeScape with Major Investment in EV Charging Tech

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 8, 2024

Nissan Joins ChargeScape with Major Investment in EV Charging Tech

Nissan Motor announced on Monday that it will invest in ChargeScape, an electric vehicle (EV) battery charging technology company. While the investment amount remains undisclosed, Nissan will acquire a 25% stake in the firm, becoming a co-investor alongside BMW, Ford, and Honda. This move strengthens ChargeScape’s joint venture, which is aimed at optimizing EV battery charging through advanced software and technology. The rollout of ChargeScape’s services will soon be available to Nissan EV drivers across the United States and Canada.

ChargeScape operates in a competitive market dominated by Tesla, with other key players like ChargePoint, Gridserve, and BP Pulse gaining ground. The demand for automotive software catering to electric and electrified vehicles is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in driver aids and automated features.

As part of the new partnership, Nissan joins other automakers who see potential in ChargeScape’s platform, which allows EV owners to manage their charging habits more efficiently. Users can also benefit financially by pausing charging during peak electricity demand periods, and in the future, ChargeScape’s technology may allow drivers to sell excess energy back to the grid. Nissan’s investment aligns with its broader strategy of embracing bi-directional charging technology, which has already been incorporated into its Leaf electric vehicle.

Featured Image courtesy of The Drive

