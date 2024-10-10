DMR News

China urges US to lift sanctions on semiconductor and vehicle firms

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 10, 2024

China’s Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, expressed “serious concerns” on Tuesday in a call with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo regarding U.S. semiconductor policies and restrictions on Chinese connected vehicles. Wang urged the U.S. to lift sanctions on Chinese companies, specifically highlighting the need to improve the business environment for Chinese firms operating in the U.S.

During the conversation, Wang stressed the importance of defining clear national security boundaries within trade policy, aiming to stabilize global supply chains and strengthen bilateral cooperation. The Chinese ministry released a statement quoting Wang, where he emphasized China’s desire to work with the U.S. in resolving these issues and bringing their economic relations back to a constructive path.

The statement also noted that both countries engaged in candid and in-depth discussions on mutual economic and trade concerns.

