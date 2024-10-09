Palau Launches Blockchain-Enabled Savings Bonds in Collaboration with Soramitsu

The Republic of Palau has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, Palau Invest, which features a blockchain-based savings bonds prototype system. This development comes with the full support of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Soramitsu blockchain, aiming to channel funds into various national infrastructure projects.

Prototype Completion and Public Demonstration

Following the completion of the prototype system, Palau has also initiated a public demonstration to showcase the functionality and potential of blockchain in handling bond issuance. This move marks a significant step forward in modernizing the nation’s financial services and making them accessible to its citizens.

Before the full-scale launch, the Palau Finance Ministry is tasked with finalizing the criteria for bond issuance and obtaining the necessary approvals from the government. Once in place, all 18,000 citizens of Palau will have the opportunity to purchase these bonds directly through a user-friendly app on their smartphones.

Objectives and Benefits of the Savings Bonds

During the launch ceremony, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. emphasized the dual benefit of the bonds: funding essential infrastructure projects and generating economic spillovers. Projects targeted for these funds include housing, small and medium enterprise (SME) development, and road construction, among other critical services.

The technical backbone of the Palau bond system is the Hyperledger Iroha 2 blockchain, part of the Sora v3 Hub Chain platform. Developed and contributed to the Linux Foundation Hyperledger Project by Soramitsu, this blockchain continues to receive both technical and business support from its originator. Additionally, Soramitsu’s expertise extends to other projects, such as Cambodia’s bakong currency and blockchain initiatives in Laos and the Solomon Islands.

Aside from the savings bonds, Palau has engaged in several other blockchain endeavors:

Collaboration with Ripple: Since 2021, Palau has worked with Ripple to launch a US dollar-pegged stablecoin. Following the success of the project’s first phase at the end of 2022, it moved into its second phase a year later.

Digital Residency Program: In early 2022, Palau and Cryptic Labs developed the Root Name System (RNS), laying the groundwork for the country's digital residency program. This program, which offers a blockchain-based ID with Know Your Customer (KYC) verification as a non-fungible token (NFT), was launched on the BNB Chain in June 2022.

The introduction of blockchain technology into Palau’s financial sector is expected to bring several improvements:

Enhanced Accessibility: The use of an app for bond purchases democratizes access to government securities for all citizens.

Increased Transparency: Blockchain technology ensures a transparent and secure process for bond transactions.

Economic Growth: By funding infrastructure, the bonds are expected to stimulate economic growth and development.

Project Platform Launch Year Objective Savings Bonds Hyperledger Iroha 2 2025 (Full Launch) Fund infrastructure projects US Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin Ripple 2021 Enhance monetary stability Digital Residency BNB Chain 2022 Offer digital ID and residency

Palau’s foray into blockchain-enabled financial instruments is a pioneering effort that could serve as a model for other small nations looking to leverage technology to enhance their economic and financial infrastructure. As these initiatives unfold, they are set to reshape how citizens engage with financial systems, promote inclusivity, and drive national development.

Featured image credit: Klaus Stiefel via Flickr

