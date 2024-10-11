Samsung Pay Enhances Crypto Payment Accessibility through Alchemy Pay Integration

Samsung Pay, a leading mobile payment and digital wallet service by Samsung Electronics, is expanding its cryptocurrency payment capabilities through a new partnership with Alchemy Pay. This collaboration introduces a convenient method for users to make contactless payments using Alchemy Pay’s virtual cards, integrating cryptocurrency into everyday transactions.

Alchemy Pay, a significant player in the cryptocurrency payment sector, boasts over one million registered users. Recently, the company enhanced its virtual card service by integrating it with Samsung Pay. This update follows closely on the heels of its recent Google Pay integration in September, indicating Alchemy Pay’s commitment to expanding its digital payment solutions.

As of now, approximately 500,000 users of Alchemy Pay’s virtual card can leverage Samsung Pay for their transactions, both in-store and online, at any retailer supporting this payment method.

Widespread Application and User Convenience

The integration allows Alchemy Pay virtual card users to conduct transactions on various platforms, including but not limited to:

ChatGPT Plus

Apple Store

Midjourney

Amazon

Netflix

Facebook

eBay

This expansion greatly enhances the usability of Alchemy Pay’s services, providing users with seamless access to major e-commerce and digital service providers.

A spokesperson from Alchemy Pay expressed optimism about the integration’s impact, highlighting the potential for significant growth in both direct and indirect user bases. The integration with Samsung Pay not only caters to existing users but also to a broader audience through Alchemy Pay’s extensive network of business partners.

Alchemy Pay’s Industry Standing

It’s important to note that Alchemy Pay is not the first crypto payment processor to partner with Samsung Pay. Back in 2020, Samsung Pay also collaborated with the payment gateway Swipe, allowing payments from Swipe Visa card balances. These partnerships underscore Samsung Pay’s strategy of embracing digital payment innovations, particularly in the cryptocurrency realm.

Despite attempts to get comments from Samsung about the latest integration, there was no response available at the time of publication.

For users interested in using Alchemy Pay’s virtual card with Samsung Pay, the process is straightforward:

Visit the Alchemy Pay website to verify virtual card compatibility with Samsung Pay. Use the Samsung Pay app to add the Alchemy Pay virtual card. Begin making purchases directly through the app.

Looking ahead, Alchemy Pay plans to extend its payment platform support further and achieve full integration with major card networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. This ambitious goal aims to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency, enhancing transactional flexibility for users.

Existing Competencies and Strategic Moves

Founded in 2017 in Singapore, Alchemy Pay has steadily built a robust payment infrastructure, supporting interactions with major competitors of Samsung Pay, including Apple Pay. In 2023, Alchemy Pay rolled out support for Apple Pay, enabling crypto purchases in fiat currencies like the USD and Euro, broadening its accessibility even to non-US users.

Payment Service Integration Year Notable Features Google Pay 2023 Earlier integration, supports direct purchases Samsung Pay 2023 Contactless in-store and online payments Apple Pay 2023 Enables fiat-to-crypto transactions

The integration of Alchemy Pay’s virtual cards with Samsung Pay marks a significant step forward in the integration of cryptocurrency with conventional payment systems. This move not only enhances the utility of digital wallets but also fosters broader acceptance of cryptocurrency as a viable option for everyday transactions. As the digital payment landscape evolves, such integrations will be crucial for the future of both consumer convenience and the growth of the cryptocurrency market.

Featured image credit: Jamie McCall via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR