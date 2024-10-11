Singapore sets April 2025 deadline for digital bunker notes rollout

Singapore’s marine fuel suppliers will be required to provide digital bunkering services and issue electronic bunker delivery notes starting April 1, 2025. Amy Khor, Singapore’s senior minister of state for transport, made the announcement at the SIBCON 2024 conference. The initiative aims to streamline bunkering, or ship fuelling, by enhancing data sharing between buyers and sellers, boosting transparency, and improving efficiency.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore stated that the shift to digital bunkering is expected to save the industry around 40,000 man-days annually and significantly reduce fraud risks. The mandate follows pilot trials conducted with various bunker suppliers since November 2023. Singapore will be the first global port to implement digital bunkering operations on such a large scale.

Featured Image courtesy of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

