Spotify introduces free streaming in South Korea

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 12, 2024

Spotify, the global audio streaming platform, announced on Thursday that it has introduced a free music and podcasts option in South Korea. This move aims to expand its audience base in the region, allowing users to access a limited, ad-supported service alongside its premium subscription option.

The platform’s freemium business model gives South Korean users the ability to sign up for free accounts, offering access to features like playlists, podcasts, and daily mixes. Spotify also noted that users can upgrade to its premium service for an ad-free, on-demand experience.

By expanding its free tier in South Korea, Spotify seeks to strengthen its connection between global listeners and Korean music, including the ever-popular K-pop genre. Since its initial launch in South Korea in 2021, Spotify reports that average monthly streams of artists from the country now exceed 5.8 billion.

Spotify highlighted the advertising potential on its free tier, stating that ads on its platform capture twice the attention of social media advertisements worldwide, offering brands a valuable avenue to engage with audiences.

Featured Image courtesy of Ars Technica

Yasmeeta Oon

