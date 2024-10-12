DMR News

Ryan Salame Seeks to Delay Prison Report Date to December 7

Oct 12, 2024

Ryan Salame, formerly co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, is set to commence a prison sentence of seven-and-a-half years. However, recent developments have led him to request a postponement of his self-surrender date. Initially scheduled to report to a federal correctional institution on October 11, Salame, through his legal team, has filed a motion to delay this date to December 7. This request was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on October 9.

Circumstances Leading to the Request

The request for postponement follows an incident in late June where Salame was reportedly attacked by a German Shepherd, leading to significant injuries. This incident previously influenced Judge Lewis Kaplan’s decision to grant a continuance in July. The recent motion includes a statement from a Virginia physician, suggesting that Salame requires ongoing medical treatment before he can safely be incarcerated, although specific details were redacted for privacy.

In September 2023, Salame pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and defrauding the Federal Election Commission. These charges came in the aftermath of FTX’s dramatic collapse in late 2022, placing Salame as the second major figure from FTX, following Sam Bankman-Fried, to be sentenced. Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research and also implicated in the FTX case, received a two-year sentence, indicating varied outcomes for the executives involved.

Public Persona and Personal Developments

Despite the looming prison term, Salame has maintained a public presence, particularly on social media where he discusses U.S. politics and his views on the legal proceedings against him. He has described the upcoming prison term as potentially “exciting” and expressed a lack of concern about the experience. Additionally, Salame’s personal life has seen complications; his partner, Michelle Bond, was indicted in August on separate charges related to campaign finance violations, to which she has pleaded not guilty.

The legal ramifications of FTX’s collapse continue to unfold, with other executives like Nishad Singh and Gary Wang also facing impending sentencing. Their hearings are scheduled for October 30 and November 20, respectively, which could lead to additional prison terms for the individuals involved.

IndividualPositionChargesSentence/Pending Date
Ryan SalameFormer Co-CEOConspiracy, FEC fraud90 months, requesting delay
Sam Bankman-FriedFormer CEOMultiple fraud chargesConvicted, awaiting sentencing
Caroline EllisonFormer Alameda CEOMultiple fraud charges2 years
Nishad SinghFTX ExecutiveRelated to FTX collapseSentencing on Oct 30
Gary WangFTX ExecutiveRelated to FTX collapseSentencing on Nov 20

As the FTX saga continues to unravel, the legal processes reflect the complex web of financial and legal missteps that led to one of the most notable collapses in the cryptocurrency industry. Ryan Salame’s request to delay his prison term underscores the ongoing personal and legal complexities facing former executives of FTX. With other sentencing dates approaching, the case remains a pivotal example of the potential pitfalls within the cryptocurrency industry and the legal system’s response to corporate and financial misconduct.

Featured image credit: macrovector via Freepik

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

