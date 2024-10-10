Retail Investors Continue to Embrace Crypto Amid Market Volatility

Since 2020, the landscape of cryptocurrency investment among retail investors has witnessed significant growth, as highlighted in a recent report by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The report sheds light on the changing dynamics of crypto ownership, revealing a substantial increase in the number of retail investors participating in the crypto market across various global jurisdictions.

The IOSCO report, released on October 9, surveyed 24 jurisdictions, finding that in 2020, half of these jurisdictions reported that only 1% to 5% of investors owned cryptocurrency. By contrast, in the last year, 15 out of the 24 jurisdictions reported that up to 10% or more of retail investors owned crypto, with six jurisdictions indicating that up to 30% or more of their investors had embraced cryptocurrency. This marks a steep increase in crypto participation among retail investors.

Market Challenges and Investor Behavior

Despite facing a turbulent market characterized by the 2022 ‘crypto winter,’ which saw significant downturns, retail investors—both in advanced economies and emerging markets—continue to invest in cryptocurrencies. This sustained interest comes amidst numerous challenges, including market volatility, scams, regulatory uncertainties, and a substantial lack of understanding among investors about the crypto space.

IOSCO’s findings underscore the persistent risks within the crypto market, echoing concerns identified in their 2020 report. These include:

Market volatility and its implications on investment stability.

A pervasive lack of investor understanding which could lead to poor investment decisions.

Regulatory gaps that leave investors vulnerable to fraud and scams.

In response to these challenges, IOSCO emphasizes the need for robust investor protection and comprehensive educational efforts to equip investors with the necessary knowledge to navigate the complexities of cryptocurrency investments.

The past four years have seen a series of high-profile failures and bankruptcies within the crypto industry, significant losses due to scams and hacks, and a dramatic decline in market indices, which plummeted 73% from their peaks. Despite these setbacks, regulatory and enforcement actions have increased, aiming to stabilize and bring more security to the crypto market.

Demographic Trends and Investment Motivations

The report highlights demographic trends among crypto investors, noting that younger investors, particularly those under 40, and predominantly males, show a higher propensity towards crypto investments. In the United States, nearly 60% of investors under 35 have considered crypto investments, with more than half already having invested. Additionally, 44% of Gen Z investors in America—aged 18 to 25—started their investment journeys with cryptocurrencies.

New investors, particularly influenced by fear of missing out (FOMO), speculative opportunities, the low cost of entry, and advice from friends and social media, are more likely to invest in crypto compared to established investors.

Region Percentage of Crypto Ownership (2023) Key Motivations for Investment Global Up to 30% in some jurisdictions FOMO, speculation, low entry cost USA Up to 60% among investors under 35 FOMO, advice from social networks

The IOSCO report paints a picture of a cryptocurrency market that, despite its inherent risks and recent downturns, continues to attract a broad spectrum of retail investors driven by various motivations. As the market evolves, the continued focus on education and regulatory frameworks will be crucial in sustaining investor confidence and ensuring a stable growth trajectory for crypto investments.

Featured image credit: freepic.diller via Freepik

