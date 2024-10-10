FD Capital Expands London CFO Team to Meet Growing Demand for Part-Time CFO Services

London, UK – October 2024– FD Capital, a leading provider of part-time CFO services, is proud to announce the expansion of its London-based team to meet rising demand for flexible, high-level financial expertise. This move comes as businesses increasingly seek tailored solutions that offer both strategic and financial leadership without the overhead of a full-time hire.

The expanded team brings diverse industry experience, offering businesses access to top-tier financial strategies, whether for scaling operations, managing complex financial structures, or optimising cash flow.

FD Capital is committed to providing flexible CFO services, available on a part-time, interim, or project basis, ensuring businesses have the right financial expertise when and where it’s needed.

Adrian Lawrence, Director of FD Capital, commented on the expansion:

“The demand for Part-Time CFOs has grown significantly as businesses of all sizes recognise the value of having expert financial leadership without the full-time commitment. At FD Capital, we’ve seen firsthand how a Part-Time CFO can be a game-changer for growing companies that need strategic financial guidance. With the expansion of our recruitment team, we are now in a stronger position to connect businesses with the right talent to support their growth and long-term success.”

﻿FD Capital is a London-based financial recruitment and consultancy firm specialising in the recruitment of Finance Directors (FDs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), and senior financial leaders on both a permanent and part-time basis. Known for its deep industry expertise and tailored recruitment services, FD Capital helps businesses identify and recruit the financial talent they need to thrive in today’s competitive market.

FD Capital specialises in providing experienced part-time, interim, and full-time CFOs across a range of sectors.

FD Capital’s Part-Time CFO service provide businesses with access to experienced financial executives who can offer expert guidance on financial strategy, budgeting, forecasting, cash flow management, and more. Whether a company is navigating growth, restructuring, or seeking investment, FD Capital’s network of highly qualified CFOs ensures they are matched with the right expertise to meet their specific needs.

For more information, visit FD Capital’s website.