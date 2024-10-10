DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

ViewTrade’s OneView Wins PAN Finance Award for ‘Most Innovative WealthTech Solution’

ByEthan Lin

Oct 10, 2024

ViewTrade, a global provider of technology solutions for the financial services industry, is proud to announce that its flagship platform, OneView, has been honored with PAN Finance Award for the ‘Most Innovative WealthTech Solution’.

OneView is an advanced advisory platform built specifically for investment managers, independent brokers, family offices, and professionals managing multiple accounts. It offers a comprehensive solution to enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and deliver an exceptional client experience.

“We are honored that OneView has been acknowledged for its innovative approach to managing client portfolios,” said Sergei Lishchenko, Head of Digital Experience and Innovation at ViewTrade. “OneView enables users to integrate data from various sources into one platform, with customizable features that allow clients to tailor their view. From screen layouts to table columns, users can configure the platform to suit their specific needs. The system’s visualization tools, such as charts and graphs, complement tabulated data, making it easier for professionals to manage and analyze large volumes of information.”

Robert Teaney, Director of Product Management at ViewTrade, added, “OneView empowers advisors by providing real-time monitoring of portfolios and offering tools to efficiently adjust models when needed. With resources like allocation tables, graphs, and charts, advisors are better equipped to make informed decisions for their clients.”

﻿

About ViewTrade Holding Corp.

ViewTrade is the force that powers cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms — from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors — create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 30 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: pr@viewtrade.net

Securities and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc. (“ViewTrade Securities”) a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. Technology and business solutions provided by Orbis Systems Inc. (“Orbis”). Orbis and ViewTrade Securities Inc. are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as “ViewTrade”. This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment strategy. Investing involves risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

SOURCE ViewTrade

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally step away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

FD Capital Expands London CFO Team to Meet Growing Demand for Part-Time CFO Services
Oct 10, 2024 Ethan Lin
Wrapped Bitcoin Transitions to Multi-Jurisdictional Custody Structure
Oct 10, 2024 Dayne Lee
MediaTek Launches Flagship Chipset Ready for AI and Tri-Fold Phones
Oct 10, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801