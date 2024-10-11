DMR News

No, YouTube Is Not Removing the Skip Button on Ads

Oct 11, 2024

YouTube has confirmed that the option to skip ads is here to stay, but with a new look, as confirmed by The Verge.

Recent concerns over the disappearance of the skip button on both desktop and mobile platforms prompted YouTube to address these issues. The company revealed that a visual overhaul is underway, transforming the skip button into a progress bar at the bottom of videos.

The absence of the skip button had been noted by users across various platforms such as Reddit and AndroidPolice, sparking rumors that it was being phased out. YouTube, however, clarified that this was not the case. The company explained that a bug caused a black rectangle to obscure the skip button on desktops, inadvertently hiding it from view and leading to widespread misconceptions.

YouTube emphasized that the redesign is not a removal but rather an upgrade intended to improve user experience. Users will soon notice a progress bar, which will convey how much of an ad has been watched and how much remains. This update is designed to make ads appear cleaner and less intrusive while maintaining the button’s functionality—users will still be able to skip ads when permissible.

For users who prefer an ad-free experience, YouTube Premium remains an option, allowing subscribers to bypass advertisements entirely through a paid service. Meanwhile, non-premium users can rest assured that the skip button will remain functional, albeit with a fresh appearance.

