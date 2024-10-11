Nintendo Seeks 10,000 Testers for New Switch Online Feature

Nintendo has launched a search for 10,000 testers, offering them first access to a mysterious new Switch Online feature. While the announcement provides few details and offers no concrete hints about what the feature involves, it is clear that only those with an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will be eligible to participate.

This membership, priced at $50 per year, includes access to Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance games, along with downloadable content for titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Splatoon 2.

The playtest is restricted to users who are at least 18 years old and have an account registered in Japan, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain. Those who qualify and are interested can apply by navigating to Nintendo’s announcement and following the “To Application Page” link at the bottom.

Starting October 10, at 8AM PT/11AM ET, and running until November 5 at 4:59PM PT/7:59PM ET, applications will be accepted. Nintendo will use a raffle system to select participants in Japan, while other regions will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. If the company receives an overwhelming response, it may stop accepting applications before the deadline.

Featured Image courtesy of Chesnot/Getty Images

