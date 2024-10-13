DMR News

Ticketmaster Leads the Way with Apple Wallet’s New iOS 18 Features

ByHilary Ong

Oct 13, 2024

Ticketmaster is the first ticketing company to adopt the new, enhanced Apple Wallet features introduced with iOS 18. The update allows event tickets in the Apple Wallet app to display more useful information for attendees.

These features include venue maps, parking directions, Apple Music recommendations, local weather forecasts, and the option to share real-time location with friends during the event. Event organizers can also add links to their own apps or websites for more information or services directly accessible from the tickets.

Ticketmaster is rolling out these enhanced tickets later this month, starting with a Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) home game on October 19 at BMO Stadium. The enhanced ticket experience will also be available for Miami HEAT events soon, with plans for broader use across more events by 2025.

Although Ticketmaster is the first to use these enhanced Apple Wallet features, they are not exclusive to the company. The new Wallet ticket functionality is part of the iOS 18 release, available for iPhone XR and later models. In addition to the upgraded ticket experience, iOS 18 introduced Tap to Cash, which lets users transfer money by holding two iPhones together, and the ability to authenticate Apple Pay transactions on Windows PCs.

Ticketmaster’s role as a launch partner for these features was emphasized in promotional images when Apple announced iOS 18. The enhanced ticketing experience, developed through a collaboration between Ticketmaster and Apple, aims to improve convenience and provide richer information for attendees of various events.

Featured Image courtesy of Ticketmaster

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

