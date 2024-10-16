Google Secures Nuclear Power from Kairos for AI Data Center Needs

Google has finalized a deal with nuclear startup Kairos Power to supply its AI data centers with electricity from seven small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). The agreement is set to bring 500 megawatts of nuclear power online by the decade’s end, with the first reactor operational by 2030 and the rest in place by 2035.

This deal marks the first time a company has committed to purchasing energy from SMRs, a new type of nuclear reactor that is smaller than traditional ones and designed to reduce costs by having components built in factories rather than on-site.

Powering AI with Nuclear Energy

Google’s decision to secure nuclear energy comes in response to the increasing power demands generated by AI technologies, which are driving scientific advancements and offering new services to businesses and consumers. According to the company, the grid requires new energy sources to support these technologies efficiently and cleanly. Google stated that the deal with Kairos Power will help meet energy demands and support AI growth in a reliable manner.

Although financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, Google shared its approach to managing costs and speeding up the process. By securing electricity from several reactors through what it calls an “orderbook” system, Google expects to lower costs and enable Kairos Power to deploy the reactors more quickly. Michael Terrell, Google’s senior director for energy and climate, noted that this approach will allow the company to bring the benefits of advanced technologies to more communities.

Kairos Power is currently awaiting approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the design and construction permits necessary to move forward with the reactor builds. The company has already secured approval for a demonstration reactor in Tennessee, which is expected to be operational by 2027. Additionally, Kairos is developing test units at a facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it evaluates components, systems, and supply chain operations for the future reactors.

This partnership reflects a broader trend among Big Tech companies as they seek out sustainable and reliable energy sources to meet the growing power needs of AI and data centers. In September, Microsoft made an agreement with Constellation Energy to restart a reactor at the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania, while Amazon secured a nuclear-powered data center from Talen Energy earlier this year.

Featured Image courtesy of Kairos Power

