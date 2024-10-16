Harris Critiques Trump for Allegedly Sending Putin Covid Tests ‘When Black People Were Dying Every Day by the Hundreds’

As she intensifies her outreach to Black voters, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on a popular Black radio program Tuesday, expressing her openness to slavery reparations and criticizing former President Donald Trump for allegedly sending Covid tests to Russia “when Black people were dying” back in the U.S.

During a live radio town hall in Detroit hosted by the influential Charlamagne Tha God, Harris faced pointed inquiries from the host and his guests, some of whom voiced their concerns that Black voters have been taken for granted by the Democratic Party, receiving “very little in return.”

Harris, who has been working to reverse a slight decline in support among voters of color, spoke about her upbringing in Oakland, California, within the Black church and at Howard University. She emphasized the importance of earning every vote, stating, “I know I have to earn every vote.”

While she frequently refers to herself as the underdog on the campaign trail, she acknowledged, “I’m going to win, but it’s tight.”

A New Line of Attack on Trump

Harris launched a fresh critique of Trump, connecting his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin—an issue generally seen as primarily relevant to educated white progressives—to the welfare of Black Americans. Citing a new book by renowned journalist Bob Woodward, she condemned Trump for allegedly sending Covid-19 testing devices to Putin during a critical shortage in the U.S.

NBC News has not independently verified this report, but Harris stated:

“This man admires dictators and, during the height of the pandemic, sent Covid tests that nobody could get to the president of Russia for his personal use, when Black people were dying every day by the hundreds.”

She continued, reflecting on the widespread grief experienced by families:

“The number of people who lost their grandparents and parents—remember what that was like? People were scrambling for the resources and needed tests, and Donald Trump secretly sent Covid tests to the president of Russia.”

In her attempt to undermine Trump’s image, Harris aimed to diminish some of the bravado that has resonated with male voters, particularly Black men. She remarked, “The man is really quite weak. He’s weak. It’s a sign of weakness that you want to please dictators and seek their flattery and favor.”

She added that it reflects weakness to “demean America’s military and America’s service members” and stated that it demonstrates a lack of courage to uphold the Constitution.

Addressing Fascism

Harris appeared to agree with Charlamagne’s assertion that Trump’s actions reflect a tendency toward fascism:

“Donald Trump is about taking us backward,” she asserted, to which Charlamagne interjected, “The other is about fascism. Why can’t we just say it?”

“Yes, we can say that,” she replied with a laugh, affirming the sentiment.

Harris reiterated her early support for studying the concept of slavery reparations, a stance she embraced during her initial presidential campaign in 2019. When pressed on the topic during the radio town hall, she responded:

“On the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There’s no question about that.”

As a senator, she had backed a bill that aimed to establish a federal commission to study reparations and develop proposals.

Harris emphasized, “I am running to be president for everybody, but I’m clear-eyed about the history and the disparities that exist for specific communities, and I’m not going to shy away from that.”

Defending Her Prosecutorial Record

When confronted about her past as a prosecutor and criticisms regarding her efforts to imprison Black men on drug charges, Harris defended her record, asserting that she did not seek jail time for offenders charged solely with marijuana possession.

“I will work on decriminalizing it because I know exactly how those laws have been used to disproportionately impact certain populations, specifically Black men,” she stated, expressing her commitment to changing marijuana-related laws.

In response to Harris’s comments, Trump’s campaign highlighted polls showing a majority of Black voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Janiyah Thomas, Trump’s Black media director, stated:

“During the interview, she proposed imposing reparations which could cost the U.S. $10 trillion to $12 trillion. In Kamala’s America, Black Americans know that we come last — after illegal immigrants, the war in Ukraine, and now in the Middle East.”

Harris and Charlamagne’s Dynamic

Harris has had a long and sometimes contentious relationship with Charlamagne, a prominent figure who previously supported her on the campaign trail in 2019 but has also critiqued her in interviews. He did not raise a recent point of friction regarding trans issues that circulated widely among pro-Trump circles.

Referring to an effective ad against her, Charlamagne commented:

“When you hear the narrator [of a Trump ad] say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line, I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’ That ad was effective.”

This ad referenced Harris’s position in 2019 when she supported gender-affirming care for prisoners and individuals in immigration detention facilities, a stance from which her campaign has since distanced itself.

During the interview, Harris addressed criticisms that she often sticks to talking points and repeats herself in interviews. When asked how she responds to such critiques, she said:

“I’d say, ‘You’re welcome.’”

She explained that repetition is necessary to reach distracted voters who may not already be familiar with her platform and views, describing her approach as showing “discipline.”

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns shared clips of this exchange on social media, indicating that both sides viewed the moment as significant to their narratives.

On a lighter note, Harris expressed approval of Maya Rudolph’s impersonation of her on Saturday Night Live, despite some pro-Harris voices, including radio host Howard Stern, expressing discontent with such portrayals.

“I have nothing but admiration for the comedy,” she remarked, indicating a willingness to engage with lighthearted portrayals of her public persona.

As Harris continues her outreach to Black voters and navigates the complexities of political discourse, her comments reflect a strategic effort to connect with the community while addressing pressing issues. With the upcoming elections, the importance of engaging effectively with diverse voter bases is paramount, and Harris’s participation in programs like the one hosted by Charlamagne demonstrates her commitment to that goal.

Featured image credit: Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR