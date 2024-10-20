ChatGPT App Now Available for Windows Users

OpenAI has introduced a new preview version of its ChatGPT app for Windows, now available exclusively to ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users.

This early version of the app, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store, is designed to give subscribers a dedicated platform to engage with ChatGPT directly on Windows machines. The app allows users to ask questions, upload files, and share photos within a window that can be minimized and used alongside other applications.

One of the key features of the Windows version is the integration with OpenAI’s o1-preview model, a new iteration that offers enhanced “reasoning” capabilities. Users can also take advantage of OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 image generation tool directly through the app to create visuals from text prompts. However, certain features remain absent in this preview version, such as voice interactions, including Advanced Voice Mode, and some integrations with OpenAI’s GPT Store.

The Windows app functions similarly to the ChatGPT app for macOS, which was released in June. Like its Mac counterpart, the Windows app can run on most Windows 10 devices and provides the option to minimize the interface into a small “companion” window, enabling users to keep the chatbot accessible without disrupting other tasks. However, after the Mac version launched, a security issue was identified in which conversations were stored in plain text. OpenAI quickly fixed this by encrypting locally stored data to protect user privacy.

Although this version of the Windows app is available only to paying subscribers, OpenAI plans to release the full version to the public later this year. The upcoming release is expected to offer a more complete experience with additional features and broader functionality.

Featured Image courtesy of OpenAI

Follow us for more tech news updates.