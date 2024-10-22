Ford Urges EV Owners to Stop Using Tesla NACS Adapters

Ford has advised its electric vehicle customers to stop using Tesla NACS adapters due to concerns that some units could cause slower charging speeds or damage the charging port.

The automaker issued a bulletin warning of a “potential issue” with the adapters, though the specific nature of the problem remains undisclosed. Ford’s warning does not apply to adapters used by Rivian or General Motors, which have not reported similar issues.

Ford is addressing the problem by offering free replacement adapters to affected owners. The company emphasized the importance of returning the faulty adapters to minimize the risk of vehicle damage.

Ford stated,

“It is imperative that we receive all adapters affected to reduce the risk of potential vehicle damage.”

The replacements are expected to begin shipping the week of October 28. Customers are urged to verify their addresses in the FordPass account by October 24 to ensure proper delivery.

The issue appears to be recent, as several Ford owners reported receiving emails about the problem today. Additionally, an InsideEVs staff member experienced difficulties while using the adapter to charge a Ford Mustang Mach-E this week, including a flashing red light on the charging port and being unable to select the plug via the Tesla app.

Ford confirmed that a specific batch of adapters sent earlier this year was affected, classifying the replacement as a customer service action rather than a recall. Fleet customers will be contacted directly by their National Account Manager to confirm address details.

Officials from General Motors and Rivian have clarified that their NACS adapters are not affected by the issue. A Rivian spokesperson stated that Rivian drivers could continue using their adapters without concern.

Featured Image courtesy of Ivan-balvan/GettyImages/iStockphoto

