IdeaTek is bringing gigabit fiber internet to south-central Kansas

IdeaTek, a leading Kansas fiber internet provider, is accelerating efforts to close the state’s digital divide by expanding its fiber network into south-central Kansas. This $22 million investment will bring high-speed fiber internet to 15,000 homes and businesses in Andover, Haysville, Winfield and Arkansas City.

The Buhler-based company began construction on its latest projects in August and September. This expansion will provide residents and businesses with internet speeds up to 8 gigabits per second, setting a new standard for connectivity in Kansas. IdeaTek will also launch a new 5-gigabit package, designed for those needing more bandwidth for gaming, streaming and remote work.

This expansion is a key step in IdeaTek’s mission to provide reliable fiber internet to all Kansans, no matter their location or circumstances. To date, IdeaTek has invested more than $175 million in fiber infrastructure across the state. In 2024 alone, the company extended its network to cities including Mulvane, Derby, Hutchinson, Newton, Augusta, Kinsley, Dodge City and Garden City. By fostering competition in the broadband market, the company is committed to creating a better Kansas for all residents.

Investment in fiber is a scalable solution for Kansas’ future growth. While some providers use the term “Fiber-Powered” to mask outdated technology, IdeaTek invests in 100% fiber connections, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds, enhanced reliability, and scalable capacities for these communities. IdeaTek also provides more affordable pricing compared to current, often less reliable, service providers in these cities.

“At IdeaTek, our mission is to bring Internet Freedom to every part of Kansas by delivering high-speed fiber internet where it’s needed most,” said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s co-founder and chief innovation officer. “True fiber internet is the gold standard in connectivity, laying the groundwork for innovation, creativity and progress in today’s digital world.”

Building fiber infrastructure takes time, but residents will soon look forward to:

Symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second

Unlimited data with no throttling or lag time

A dedicated fiber line to your home for enhanced reliability

No annual contracts

Friendly, Kansas-based customer support

Demand for reliable internet is high across Kansas. To see if your home is in IdeaTek’s service area and to sign up for service, visit hookmeup.ideatek.com.

Community Impact

Access to fiber internet will provide significant advantages for residents and businesses in the region, said Arkansas City Manager Randy Frazer.

“IdeaTek’s installation of fiber-optic internet in Arkansas City will transform our community, providing every home and business with the opportunity for unprecedented speed and reliability,” Frazer said. “This investment ensures our city stays competitive and connected, fostering economic growth and improving quality of life. High-speed fiber internet opens new opportunities for innovation, education, employment and seamless digital experiences, benefiting current and future generations alike.”

Remote work, online education, telehealth services and precision manufacturing processes all demand reliable fiber broadband, added Winfield City Manager Taggart Wall. Fiber is attractive for Kansas cities like Winfield because it provides the infrastructure needed to support future growth and innovation.

“Business investment and expansion is a competitive fight. IdeaTek’s Winfield fiber expansion is just one more reason for companies to invest here in Winfield,” Wall said.

Celebrating its 25th year in business, IdeaTek was founded in 1999 by Friesen and four friends while attending Buhler High School. Today, the company employs over 160 Kansans and continues to grow. IdeaTek has deployed over 6,500 miles of fiber and built 150 fixed wireless towers, serving customers in 100 Kansas communities.