Ucartz Celebrates Successful Participation at GITEX 2024, Showcasing AI and Big Data Hosting Solutions

Ucartz,, a global leader in web hosting services, announced the successful launch of its AI and big data hosting solutions during GITEX Global 2024. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18, this event allowed Ucartz to present its innovations to a global audience, marking a significant step in its Middle East expansion strategy. The event provided an excellent platform for Ucartz to showcase its latest high-performance hosting solutions for AI applications and big data workloads, further solidifying the company’s position in the Middle East’s rapidly growing digital infrastructure market.

Ucartz, supporting over 50,000 clients across 150 countries, specializes in providing dedicated servers, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), and cloud hosting solutions designed to meet diverse business needs. The company’s participation in GITEX 2024 marked a significant milestone in its strategic expansion within the Middle East, following the establishment of its UAE office in 2022.

“GITEX 2024 provided the perfect platform for us to unveil our AI and big data hosting solutions,” said Ebin V. Thomas, Founder and Director of Ucartz. “These innovations will drive digital transformation across industries in the Middle East, and we are committed to helping businesses optimize their operations through our high-performance hosting solutions.The enthusiastic response from attendees and potential partners has reinforced our commitment to delivering cutting-edge hosting solutions in this region.”

Ucartz at GITEX 2024: Key Highlights

Product Demonstrations: Ucartz showcased its AI and big data hosting solutions, drawing attention from global companies for their potential to optimize digital infrastructure.

New Partnerships: Meetings with international businesses laid the foundation for strategic collaborations aimed at expanding Ucartz’s footprint in the Middle East.

Market Insights: Ucartz gained deeper insights into the specific needs of businesses in the Middle Eastern market, guiding its future product development and strategic positioning.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Strategic Operations in the Middle East

the successful unveiling of Ucartz’s hosting solutions at GITEX has accelerated plans to expand its operations in the Middle East. With a projected 25% growth in the regional hosting market by 2025, Ucartz is poised to capitalize on this by opening new data centers and strengthening local partnerships.

“The connections we’ve made and the insights we’ve gained at GITEX 2024 will be instrumental in shaping our strategy for the Middle Eastern market,” added Ebin V. Thomas. “We’re excited about the potential for growth and innovation in this region, and we’re committed to delivering the high-quality, reliable hosting solutions that businesses here need to thrive in the digital age.”

About Ucartz

Founded in 2013, Ucartz has evolved from a local Indian web hosting provider into a global leader in IT services and web hosting. Known for its competitive pricing and 24/7 customer support, Ucartz provides a wide range of services, including dedicated servers, VPS, cloud hosting, and radio hosting. The company is recognized across 150 countries for delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern businesses.

For more information about Ucartz’s services and its recent participation in GITEX 2024, visit www.ucartz.com.