xAI Releases API for Grok Chatbot

Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, has officially launched an API for its generative AI model, Grok, though its current capabilities appear limited.

The API provides access to a single model, “grok-beta,” with pricing set at $5 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, as reported by TechCrunch. Input tokens represent about 750,000 words, with tokens being subdivided units of data such as individual syllables. Despite the release, it remains unclear whether “grok-beta” refers to the latest Grok 2 model or a different version.

The xAI API supports function calling, enabling Grok models to connect with external tools like databases and search engines. While the documentation hints at future capabilities, such as analyzing both text and images, these features are not yet live.

Grok, which was integrated into X (formerly Twitter) last year, has been available to X Premium+ users, who pay $16 per month. Known for its unfiltered responses, Grok stands out from other chatbots by embracing a “rebellious streak,” allowing it to answer unconventional or vulgar questions. The model also generates images using the Flux image generator, though this has drawn criticism due to a lack of content moderation. Musk claims Grok’s less restrained nature, along with X’s vast data, gives xAI a unique advantage in the competitive AI landscape.

xAI’s Funding and Ambitious Plans

Musk launched xAI in 2022, aiming to rival leading AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. The startup has already raised $6 billion from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Fidelity. As part of its future vision, xAI plans to train AI models using data from Musk’s other companies, including Tesla and SpaceX. This strategy has been controversial, with Tesla shareholders suing Musk over concerns that xAI may divert talent and resources from Tesla.

Furthermore, xAI has faced criticism for environmental issues, with its Memphis data center accused of exacerbating local pollution due to unauthorized turbines. The company hopes to upgrade the facility next year but requires approval from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Featured Image courtesy of Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

