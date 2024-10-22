Going Big! Podcast Reaches #2 on iTunes, Today’s Episode Features the Inspiring Story of Daniel Di Martino

The Going Big! Podcast, hosted by fundraising and marketing expert Kevin Gentry, has reached a significant milestone, climbing to #2 in its category on iTunes. “This accomplishment reflects how our conversations with leaders like Daniel Di Martino are resonating with listeners,” said Kevin Gentry. “We are proud to share these impactful stories, and this upcoming episode with Daniel is one of the most compelling yet.”

This milestone underscores the podcast’s growing reputation for delivering thought-provoking conversations with influential business leaders, CEOs, and nonprofit visionaries. The highly anticipated new episode, releasing on Monday, features an inspiring interview with Daniel Di Martino, founder of the Dissident Project, who shares his powerful personal story of resilience while growing up in Venezuela during a period of great economic and social challenges.

In this episode, Di Martino offers listeners a window into the daily life of his family as they navigated the hardships caused by a crumbling economy. He recounts how shortages, inflation, and power outages affected communities and disrupted everyday life. Despite these obstacles, Di Martino’s family sought opportunities for a better future, ultimately leading him to leave Venezuela and pursue his education abroad.

His story is not only one of personal endurance but also one of hope, as he earned a full scholarship to Indiana University in the United States and later began his PhD at Columbia University. Now an advocate for freedom and economic opportunity, Di Martino dedicates his work to educating young people on the lessons learned from his experiences. Through his advocacy with the Dissident Project, he speaks about the importance of freedom and opportunity in building resilient communities.

“Daniel’s story is one of the most impactful we’ve featured on Going Big!,” said Gentry. “His journey from hardship to success serves as a reminder of the power of perseverance and the importance of standing up for the values that lead to prosperity.”

About Kevin Gentry

Kevin Gentry is the founder of TenX Strategies, a firm dedicated to helping great causes transform their effectiveness by 10Xing their fundraising. With more than two decades of experience, Kevin has held leadership roles at several prominent organizations and has helped build the fundraising and marketing capabilities of groups committed to positive change.

About Daniel Di Martino

Born in Venezuela, Daniel Di Martino left his home country on a full scholarship to Indiana University in 2016. He is currently a PhD candidate at Columbia University studying immigration economics and is the founder of the Dissident Project. Through his work, Daniel advocates for freedom and educates young people on the importance of resilience and opportunity in overcoming challenges.

About the Going Big! Podcast

Hosted by Kevin Gentry, the Going Big! Podcast explores the strategies that drive extraordinary success in marketing, fundraising, and leadership. Each episode features conversations with influential leaders who share insights on elevating organizations and making a lasting impact. The Going Big! podcast is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, iHeart Radio, Pandora, and YouTube. For more content and free resources, visit TenXStrategies.com and follow us on social media.

For press inquiries, interview requests, or more information, please contact Going Big! Podcast at egb@tenxstrategies.com