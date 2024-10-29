China Extends Welcome as Apple Strengthens Market Position

China has welcomed Apple Inc.’s intention to expand its presence within the Chinese market, according to Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. In a recent meeting with Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, Wang affirmed China’s openness to the tech giant’s growth and deeper integration within the region, as per a statement released by the Commerce Ministry on Friday.

This conversation paralleled similar discussions Cook had with China’s Minister for Industry and Information Technology earlier in the week in Beijing, underscoring China’s readiness to bolster business relations with U.S.-based companies. Wang reiterated China’s willingness to work towards stabilizing Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations through consistent engagement between government entities and enterprises.

Additionally, Wang assured Cook that China would continue efforts to enhance its business environment, committing to provide foreign enterprises with reliable and supportive services. However, he cautioned that an intensified focus on national security could disrupt typical economic and trade interactions.

