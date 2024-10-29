DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Business Latest Technology

China Extends Welcome as Apple Strengthens Market Position

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 29, 2024

China Extends Welcome as Apple Strengthens Market Position

China has welcomed Apple Inc.’s intention to expand its presence within the Chinese market, according to Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. In a recent meeting with Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, Wang affirmed China’s openness to the tech giant’s growth and deeper integration within the region, as per a statement released by the Commerce Ministry on Friday.

This conversation paralleled similar discussions Cook had with China’s Minister for Industry and Information Technology earlier in the week in Beijing, underscoring China’s readiness to bolster business relations with U.S.-based companies. Wang reiterated China’s willingness to work towards stabilizing Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations through consistent engagement between government entities and enterprises.

Additionally, Wang assured Cook that China would continue efforts to enhance its business environment, committing to provide foreign enterprises with reliable and supportive services. However, he cautioned that an intensified focus on national security could disrupt typical economic and trade interactions.

Featured image courtesy of The Star

Follow us for more updates on China’s Apple sales.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Bolivia Advances in Crypto Integration with Launch of USDT Custody by Banco Bisa
Oct 28, 2024 Dayne Lee
Estepera Hair Clinic: Advancing Hair Restoration in Istanbul
Oct 28, 2024 Ethan Lin
WTC Electric Leads Charlotte’s Shift to Tech-Driven, Sustainable Commercial Electrical Solutions Amid Business Growth
Oct 28, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801