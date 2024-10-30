DMR News

Farm Shop MFG, LLC Expands Global Reach with Orbis Export Partner, Bringing Innovative Agricultural Solutions to Europe and Asia

Farm Shop MFG, LLC (www.farmshopmfg.com), a leader in agricultural innovation, is proud to announce its successful global expansion, driven by a strategic partnership with Orbis Export Partner (orbisexportpartner.com). Thanks to Orbis Export Partner’s expert approach to international distribution, Farm Shop MFG’s revolutionary Germinator® Closing Wheels are now optimizing planting efficiency for farmers across Europe and Asia, targeting key agricultural markets in countries such as Germany, France, and Poland, Ukraine and many other European markets.

Orbis Export Partner has provided invaluable strategic expertise for international growth, including local market knowledge, logistical support, and regulatory compliance management. Their ability to connect Farm Shop MFG with trusted distributors while streamlining market entry has allowed the efficient delivery of Farm Shop MFG’s cutting-edge solutions to farmers across these vital regions.

The Germinator® Closing Wheels, recognized for improving seed-to-soil contact, reducing soil compaction, and boosting crop yields, are in high demand globally. Backed by scientific research and farmer testimonials, these wheels are a game-changer for farmers seeking to enhance planting efficiency.

This success extends beyond international borders. In the U.S., Farm Shop MFG’s innovative Germinator® Closing Wheels have been adopted by HORSCH dealers, for use in all their planters sold. HORSCH a leader in planting technology, highlighting the product’s superior performance and widespread appeal.

Tony Wendler, President of Farm Shop MFG, LLC, shared his enthusiasm: “Orbis Export Partner has been a crucial part of our international expansion. Their professionalism and insight into each market have made all the difference. From handling logistics to navigating regulations, they’ve been an exceptional partner, and we recommend them to any company looking to grow in international markets.”

 With continued success and a rapidly expanding global footprint, Farm Shop MFG, LLC invites new distributors to join the movement and help deliver these innovative solutions to farmers worldwide. Visit www.farmshopmfg.com for more information on becoming a distributor or to explore Farm Shop MFG, LLC’s cutting-edge products.

About Farm Shop MFG, LLC:

Farm Shop MFG, LLC is a leader in agricultural technology, offering innovative solutions that help farmers increase efficiency and improve productivity. Their flagship product, the Germinator® Closing Wheels, is designed to enhance crop emergence and maximize yield.

About Orbis Export Partner:

Orbis Export Partner (orbisexportpartner.com) specializes in helping companies expand internationally. With a strong focus on distribution strategies, local market partnerships, and regulatory compliance, Orbis Export Partner streamlines market entry and growth for manufacturers across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

