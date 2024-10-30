DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest Technology

Tata Technologies’ Profit Slips Again as Global EV Market Cools

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 30, 2024

Tata Technologies’ Profit Slips Again as Global EV Market Cools

India’s Tata Technologies reported a profit decline for the third consecutive quarter, impacted by a global slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand. The engineering and technology services provider, which primarily serves automobile, aerospace, and heavy machinery manufacturers, counts Tata Motors, India’s leading EV market player, as both its parent company and top client.

For the July-September period, Tata Technologies’ consolidated profit after tax fell by 2% to 1.57 billion rupees. Notably, this marks the smallest drop in the company’s profits over the last three quarters, during which it has experienced a steady decline. While Tata Technologies’ revenue saw a modest 2% growth, reaching 1.30 billion rupees in the second quarter, its expenses also rose, increasing by approximately 1%.

The demand for electric vehicles in India has surged over recent years, with EVs now comprising about 2% of the country’s 4.2 million annual car sales. However, growth has recently slowed, which analysts attribute to factors such as high purchase costs and insufficient charging infrastructure. On the international front, some automakers have revised their EV targets as consumers increasingly opt for less expensive hybrid alternatives over fully electric options.

Despite the current market challenges, CEO Warren Harris expressed optimism, stating that he anticipates stronger performance in the second half of the fiscal year.

Featured image courtesy of Tech Wire Asia

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Farm Shop MFG, LLC Expands Global Reach with Orbis Export Partner, Bringing Innovative Agricultural Solutions to Europe and Asia
Oct 30, 2024 Ethan Lin
UK Man Sentenced to 18 Years for AI-Generated Child Abuse Images
Oct 30, 2024 Hilary Ong
China Claims Discovery of Deep-Sea Spy Devices Guiding Foreign Submarines
Oct 30, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801