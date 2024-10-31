Gemini Gains Preliminary Approval for Crypto Services in Singapore

Gemini, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has taken a significant step forward in expanding its global footprint by securing preliminary approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate within the country. This development marks a critical milestone in Gemini’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in Singapore, which has become a hub for fintech innovation.

On October 29, MAS granted Gemini in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license. This approval allows Gemini to provide digital payment tokens and cross-border money transfer services, positioning the exchange to significantly expand its service offerings in Singapore.

The in-principle approval from MAS is not just a procedural step but a testament to Gemini’s compliance and operational standards that align with Singapore’s stringent regulatory requirements. This approval is especially significant as it comes at a time when Singapore continues to refine its regulatory framework for digital assets and payment services.

Gemini’s Commitment to Singapore

According to Saad Ahmed, head of Gemini’s Asia-Pacific operations, Singapore plays a crucial role in the company’s global strategy. The exchange’s commitment to the region is evidenced by its ongoing efforts to enhance local operations, including moving to a larger office space to accommodate a growing team, and actively recruiting more talent to build out its local capabilities.

If granted the full MPI license, Gemini will be able to surpass the existing volume limits set for payment institutions in Singapore. This includes exceeding the SGD 3 million ($2.26 million) monthly volume limit for a single payment service and a combined monthly limit of SGD 6 million ($4.4 million) for multiple payment services. This would place Gemini in a favorable position alongside other U.S.-based companies like Coinbase and Ripple, which have also received full MPI licenses from MAS.

Date Event Significance Oct 29 Received in-principle approval for MPI Allows provision of digital payment tokens and cross-border transfers Ongoing Expansion of local office and team Demonstrates long-term commitment to Singapore Future Potential full MPI license approval Would enable exceeding regulatory volume limits

Gemini’s preliminary approval by MAS is a foundational step toward becoming a major player in Singapore’s crypto market. The full MPI license, once approved, would not only enhance Gemini’s operational capabilities but also reinforce Singapore’s position as a leading crypto-friendly jurisdiction in Asia.

Aligning Crypto Innovation with Regulatory Standards

The evolving landscape of cryptocurrency regulation in Singapore represents a broader shift towards integrating innovative financial technologies within established legal frameworks. Gemini’s progress in securing preliminary regulatory approval underscores the importance of aligning crypto business practices with local regulations. This alignment is crucial not only for the growth of individual companies like Gemini but also for the broader acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream financial systems. By adhering to and respecting the regulatory standards set by authorities like MAS, crypto exchanges can ensure sustainable growth and foster trust among users, regulators, and other stakeholders. Such strategic alignment benefits the entire ecosystem by promoting stability, transparency, and innovation.

Featured image credit: freestockcenter via Freepik

