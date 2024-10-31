Rigor Group LLC Expands Footprint in Chicago’s Competitive Real Estate Market

Founded by young future industry leaders Nureddin Atassi and Michael Gach, Rigor Group has quickly established itself as a key player in the city’s dynamic property landscape.

“We’re thrilled to see our vision for Rigor Group come to life in such a vibrant market,” said Nureddin Atassi, co-founder and CEO. “Our success is a testament to Chicago’s resilient real estate sector and our team’s dedication to identifying and capitalizing on unique opportunities.”

Since its inception in 2021, Rigor Group has acquired and developed multi-millions of dollars in real estate assets across Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods. The company specializes in value-add multifamily properties and mixed-use developments, with a focus on revitalizing underserved areas.

Nureddin Atassi, co-founder and CEO, added, “Our growth strategy centers on creating sustainable, community-focused developments that benefit both investors and residents. We’re committed to being a positive force in Chicago’s development.”

Looking ahead, Rigor Group is launching a $50 million investment fund, aiming to secure institutional funding to finance future large-scale projects and diversify its capital sources. By tapping into institutional investors, the company seeks to strengthen its financial backing, accelerate growth in key markets, and build strategic partnerships that will enhance its long-term vision for development and innovation in the real estate sector.

For more information about Rigor Group LLC and its projects, please visit www.rigor.group.

About Rigor Group LLC:

Rigor Group LLC stands at the forefront of Chicago’s real estate investment landscape, renowned for their strategic approach and commitment to excellence. They specialize in identifying and acquiring high-potential real estate properties, from multi-family units to commercial spaces, offering investors a diverse portfolio of opportunities.

At Rigor Group LLC, they are not just investing in properties; they are investing in communities and creating value that extends beyond the balance sheet. Join them in redefining real estate investment, where your capital is not just grown but also intelligently managed for long-term returns.