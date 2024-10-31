DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Rigor Group LLC Expands Footprint in Chicago’s Competitive Real Estate Market

ByEthan Lin

Oct 31, 2024

Founded by young future industry leaders Nureddin Atassi and Michael Gach, Rigor Group has quickly established itself as a key player in the city’s dynamic property landscape.

“We’re thrilled to see our vision for Rigor Group come to life in such a vibrant market,” said Nureddin Atassi, co-founder and CEO. “Our success is a testament to Chicago’s resilient real estate sector and our team’s dedication to identifying and capitalizing on unique opportunities.”

Since its inception in 2021, Rigor Group has acquired and developed multi-millions of dollars in real estate assets across Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods. The company specializes in value-add multifamily properties and mixed-use developments, with a focus on revitalizing underserved areas.

Nureddin Atassi, co-founder and CEO, added, “Our growth strategy centers on creating sustainable, community-focused developments that benefit both investors and residents. We’re committed to being a positive force in Chicago’s development.”

Looking ahead, Rigor Group is launching a $50 million investment fund, aiming to secure institutional funding to finance future large-scale projects and diversify its capital sources. By tapping into institutional investors, the company seeks to strengthen its financial backing, accelerate growth in key markets, and build strategic partnerships that will enhance its long-term vision for development and innovation in the real estate sector.

For more information about Rigor Group LLC and its projects, please visit www.rigor.group.

About Rigor Group LLC:

Rigor Group LLC stands at the forefront of Chicago’s real estate investment landscape, renowned for their strategic approach and commitment to excellence. They specialize in identifying and acquiring high-potential real estate properties, from multi-family units to commercial spaces, offering investors a diverse portfolio of opportunities.

At Rigor Group LLC, they are not just investing in properties; they are investing in communities and creating value that extends beyond the balance sheet. Join them in redefining real estate investment, where your capital is not just grown but also intelligently managed for long-term returns.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

The Packaging People Announce Their 2025 Forecast: Top Trends Shaping the Future of Packaging
Oct 31, 2024 Ethan Lin
Kandima Maldives Unveils Fast Track – The Longest and Fastest E-Go-Kart Circuit in the Maldives
Oct 31, 2024 Ethan Lin
ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming Becomes China’s Wealthiest Individual
Oct 31, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801