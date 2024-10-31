DMR News

Kandima Maldives Unveils Fast Track – The Longest and Fastest E-Go-Kart Circuit in the Maldives

ByEthan Lin

Oct 31, 2024

Kandima Maldives is revving up the excitement with the launch of Fast Track, the Maldives’ first-ever professional-grade electric go-kart track. This 500-metre track is the longest, fastest, and most exhilarating karting experience in the region, perfect for adrenaline seekers and families alike. Officially opening on 15 November 2024, Kandima builds upon its uniquely universal appeal with a seamless blend of active and entertainment offerings.

With speeds soaring up to 80 km/h, twelve hair-raising turns, and an eco-conscious electric kart system, Kandima’s Fast Track is the first and the longest asphalt track in the Maldives, at 500 thrilling metres. It offers an extended rush for racers and ensures every lap is packed with adventure.

Research¹ shows that 2025 will be the year of ‘collective adventure’, with reports revealing the search for shared experiences is reshaping travel behaviour. More than ever, travellers from across the world want experiences they can share with others.

Safety and comfort come paramount with Kandima’s specially designed karts, which feature adjustable seating, safety barriers, and full seat belts. With three marshal posts strategically positioned around the track, all racers can feel confident and secure while embracing their need for speed.

Whether you’re a seasoned racer or just getting started, Fast Track offers a range of settings and support to ensure that everyone has a blast. The karts are equipped with adjustable speed settings, making them suitable for juniors, families, and competitive thrill-seekers. For those craving a more immersive experience, Kandima is set to offer a Mini Grand Prix and Grand Prix packages that include qualifying rounds, gridding, and a full race experience.

A full safety briefing is provided before every session, and a friendly team offers all racers expert guidance on kart handling, track navigation, and driving techniques to ensure an exhilarating and safe ride from start to finish.

In line with Kandima’s commitment to sustainability, the karts are powered by cutting-edge electric technology, offering an eco-friendly, zero-emission adventure. This high-tech, high-thrill experience aligns seamlessly with Kandima’s environmental goals, letting you enjoy the thrill of racing while keeping the island’s pristine beauty untouched.

“At Kandima, we are always pushing the boundaries of what an island experience can be. We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Maldives’ longest and first oceanfront asphalt go-kart circuit, specifically designed to cater to family travellers and adventure enthusiasts,” says Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts. “This exciting addition enhances our resort’s offerings for all, whilst providing an exhilarating experience for teens, couples and families. We are committed to creating memorable and engaging activities that elevate the guest experience in our beautiful tropical setting.”

Further bolstering its entertainment offering, Kandima is set to launch PlaySpace in 2025, an immersive entertainment centre on its extensive island. The high-tech facility will consist of classic arcade games, VR experiences, bowling, escape rooms and more fun for teens, grownups and families, alike.

Interested in beginning a one-stop Maldivian adventure? Visit www.kandima.com to learn more.

Ref ¹: Website: SkyScanner, Source: SkySkanner Travel Trends Report 2025

