Nothing Reveals Community-Designed Glow-in-the-Dark Phone

ByHilary Ong

Nov 2, 2024

Nothing is launching a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark smartphone: the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition. Created in collaboration with the brand’s global community, this exclusive device will only be available in 1,000 units worldwide, with sales starting on November 12.

The design process for this unique phone started back in March when Nothing invited fans to submit ideas for a new product. The contest unfolded over four stages: designing the look, creating wallpapers, crafting packaging, and planning marketing campaigns. Winning concepts were integrated into the final product, resulting in a handset that glows bright green in the dark, thanks to phosphorescent materials. These materials charge with daylight exposure, so they don’t drain the phone’s battery.

Specs-wise, the Community Edition keeps the impressive features of the original Phone (2a) Plus. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, triple 50MP cameras, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The device also retains Nothing’s signature transparent back and the innovative Glyph Interface.

Where and How to Get One

Availability depends on your location. Fans in Europe and Japan can register online for a chance to buy one, but only those who receive an email will get instructions to complete the purchase. Southeast Asian markets — including Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand — won’t require registration, but only 25 units per country will be available for purchase through official partners. India and the Middle East have their own registration processes, with details on Nothing’s website and Instagram bio.

For those who want to buy in person, London’s Nothing Store in Soho will have 50 units starting November 16. In Delhi, the launch will be on November 23, but the specific location hasn’t been disclosed yet. You may refer to Nothing’s community page for more details.

The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition will be priced at £399 (around $430), but only the quickest fans will secure this glow-in-the-dark masterpiece.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

