Harris and Walz Take Campaign to Fortnite

Hilary Ong

Oct 31, 2024

The Harris/Walz campaign just took a sharp left turn into the virtual world of Fortnite, adding a custom map called “Freedom Town, USA” to the game as a bid to reach undecided voters. It’s a move that gives the campaign an unusual foothold in one of the internet’s busiest online playgrounds, designed to draw young, gaming-savvy audiences with the campaign’s twist on digital interaction.

But don’t expect Freedom Town to play like Fortnite’s usual storm-ridden battle royale. The Harris/Walz map, available at code 7331-5536-6547, skips the guns and chaos in favor of car racing and parkour. According to Forbes’ Paul Tassi, who tested the map, Freedom Town offers a mostly non-combat experience, showcasing campaign visuals while players navigate the map through fast cars and tricky jumps.

The addition to Fortnite is part of a broader push by the Harris/Walz campaign to connect with voters through gaming. Their Twitch page has also been streaming games like World of Warcraft and Madden NFL to give players a chance to “meet” the campaign in a more casual setting. As of now, the map’s reach seems limited, with fewer than 300 players actively engaging with it, though the campaign appears committed to exploring new territory.

Political campaigns in video games aren’t new; Barack Obama famously ran ads in games like Need for Speed during the 2008 election cycle, according to NPR. But the Harris/Walz team’s use of Fortnite is a step further, offering a playable experience rather than static ads. Whether or not this approach connects with voters remains to be seen, but it’s certainly bringing an unusual new layer to the digital campaign playbook.

Featured Image courtesy of Epic Games

