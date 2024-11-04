Foxconn Subsidiary Shunsin Pursues $80 Million Vietnam Investment

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn’s subsidiary, Shunsin, is seeking an $80 million investment permit for a new plant in northern Vietnam, according to a document from Vietnam’s environment ministry. The planned facility in Bac Giang province will focus on producing and processing integrated circuit boards, contributing to Foxconn’s existing presence in the region.

Shunsin, majority-owned by a Foxconn unit, plans to begin full-scale operations in December 2026. The document notes that the plant’s annual production capacity will reach 4.5 million units, and all products are intended for export to markets in the United States, the European Union, and Japan. Shunsin did not immediately comment on the proposed investment.

Foxconn, known globally as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has been expanding its manufacturing operations in Vietnam over the past two decades. In July, Foxconn Singapore secured a license to invest $383 million in a factory dedicated to printed circuit boards, also located in northern Vietnam. The company has invested over $3.2 billion in the country since entering in the early 2000s, establishing facilities mainly in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces.

Featured image courtesy of Free Malaysia Today

Follow us for more updates on Foxconn’s investment.