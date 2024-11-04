Threads Reaches 275M Users as Meta AI Soars

Meta announced that Threads, its newest text-focused social network, has reached 275 million monthly active users (MAUs). The milestone, revealed on Sunday, highlights the platform’s rapid ascent since its July 2023 launch.

Adam Mosseri, head of Threads and Instagram, expressed gratitude in a statement. “Yesterday we crossed 275M monthly active users on @Threads,” Mosseri said. “A big thank you to everyone who’s helped us get this far. There’s a lot more to do, and plenty of things to fix, but there’s something exciting about this place.” The announcement underscores Threads’ quick growth, adding 75 million users in just three months, up from 200 million in August.

Threads emerged as a competitor to X (formerly Twitter), drawing in users dissatisfied with the platform following Elon Musk’s acquisition. During Meta’s third-quarter 2024 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the app’s momentum, noting a million sign-ups daily.

Meta AI’s Rapid Expansion

Meta’s focus on AI has also paid off. Meta AI, the company’s generative AI assistant, surpassed 500 million users. Launched widely earlier this year, it has contributed to the growth of Facebook and Instagram by enhancing AI-powered content recommendations. Zuckerberg anticipates Meta AI could become the most-used AI assistant, competing with industry leaders like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Meta’s AI technology has also supported its advertising business, enabling over 15 million AI-generated ads for partners.

Despite these successes, Threads faces challenges, notably around content moderation. Users have voiced frustrations, and Meta acknowledges there is more work ahead to improve the platform.

Meta’s strategy for 2024 appears centered on building momentum across its ecosystem, leveraging advancements in AI and fostering user engagement on Threads.

Featured Image courtesy of JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

