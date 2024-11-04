DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Threads Reaches 275M Users as Meta AI Soars

ByHilary Ong

Nov 4, 2024

Threads Reaches 275M Users as Meta AI Soars

Meta announced that Threads, its newest text-focused social network, has reached 275 million monthly active users (MAUs). The milestone, revealed on Sunday, highlights the platform’s rapid ascent since its July 2023 launch.

Adam Mosseri, head of Threads and Instagram, expressed gratitude in a statement. “Yesterday we crossed 275M monthly active users on @Threads,” Mosseri said. “A big thank you to everyone who’s helped us get this far. There’s a lot more to do, and plenty of things to fix, but there’s something exciting about this place.” The announcement underscores Threads’ quick growth, adding 75 million users in just three months, up from 200 million in August.

Threads emerged as a competitor to X (formerly Twitter), drawing in users dissatisfied with the platform following Elon Musk’s acquisition. During Meta’s third-quarter 2024 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the app’s momentum, noting a million sign-ups daily.

Meta AI’s Rapid Expansion

Meta’s focus on AI has also paid off. Meta AI, the company’s generative AI assistant, surpassed 500 million users. Launched widely earlier this year, it has contributed to the growth of Facebook and Instagram by enhancing AI-powered content recommendations. Zuckerberg anticipates Meta AI could become the most-used AI assistant, competing with industry leaders like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Meta’s AI technology has also supported its advertising business, enabling over 15 million AI-generated ads for partners.

Despite these successes, Threads faces challenges, notably around content moderation. Users have voiced frustrations, and Meta acknowledges there is more work ahead to improve the platform.

Meta’s strategy for 2024 appears centered on building momentum across its ecosystem, leveraging advancements in AI and fostering user engagement on Threads.

Featured Image courtesy of JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Potential 10% Bitcoin Price Fluctuation Tied to U.S. Presidential Election Outcome
Nov 4, 2024 Dayne Lee
How To Release An Indie Game On Console: ASI Games Launches Large-Scale Game Publishing
Nov 4, 2024 Ethan Lin
Intel’s AI Chip Ambitions Face Setbacks One Year Later
Nov 4, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801