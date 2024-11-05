Chinese Tech Firm DeepRoute.ai Secures $100 Million Investment for Expansion

DeepRoute.ai, a Shenzhen-based autonomous driving tech firm, announced Monday it secured $100 million from a Chinese automaker. The investment aims to accelerate the widespread adoption of its smart driving systems, as Tesla prepares to roll out its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in China.

Currently, about 20,000 cars feature DeepRoute.ai’s assisted driving system. CEO Maxwell Zhou projected that figure would reach 200,000 by the end of 2025. Zhou revealed plans to launch more than 10 car models equipped with the system in 2025, following the August launch of the first model. Two additional models, including one from the smart brand co-owned by Geely and Mercedes-Benz, are set to be delivered this year.

DeepRoute.ai’s system, designed to navigate urban traffic, rivals Tesla’s FSD. Zhou emphasized the significance of this fleet in generating revenue through technology licensing fees per car while collecting essential data. This data will enhance the AI system’s capability to manage complex traffic scenarios.

DeepRoute.ai’s prior investors include Alibaba, though the company has withheld details about the unnamed automaker leading this funding round, as well as its updated valuation. The heightened interest in smart driving comes amid fierce competition among automakers, all vying to integrate advanced autonomous features to attract buyers in the world’s largest car market.

Elon Musk’s recent remarks about bringing Tesla’s FSD system to China have added pressure. Analysts believe this will drive competitors to accelerate innovation. Zhou acknowledged Tesla as a pioneer but noted that adapting to China’s unique traffic conditions, with pedestrians and high volumes of delivery scooters, would be essential.

DeepRoute.ai’s strategic vision also extends beyond China. The company sees potential in markets such as Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, predicting significant demand for advanced autonomous driving technologies around 2027 and 2028.

Founded in 2019, DeepRoute.ai made a cost-efficient choice in 2020 by developing its system without relying on expensive high-definition maps. This decision, Zhou claimed, enables automakers to produce affordable smart EVs in China, potentially priced as low as 150,000 yuan ($21,063.27).

Featured image courtesy of LIDAR Magazine

