Battleship IOWA Embarks on Vision 2035, Charting the Course for the Nation’s Museum of the Future

The Battleship IOWA, an emblem of America’s maritime heritage and a symbol of freedom, proudly announces the launch of its Vision 2035 initiative. Anchoring the Los Angeles museum landscape, Battleship IOWA continues to play a vital role in the city’s cultural and educational fabric. By setting the standard for interactive and educational museum experiences, Battleship IOWA is poised to lead the way in the next generation of museum innovation, solidifying its position among the top Los Angeles museums. This ambitious plan aims to transform the historic vessel and its associated complex into the nation’s museum of the future, fostering a deeper connection between the public and America’s naval history.

Preserving Freedom and Maritime Heritage

The Vision 2035 campaign is anchored in the principles of freedom and the rich maritime legacy of the United States. The Board of Directors of the Pacific Battleship Center, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization responsible for Battleship IOWA, has outlined three primary goals:

Nation’s Museum of the Future: Establishing Battleship IOWA as a pioneering institution that educates and inspires future generations. People-First Culture: Cultivating an environment where the team, supporters, and visitors feel valued and engaged. Professional Excellence: Maintaining the highest standards of operational and educational excellence.

Vision and Mission

The Vision 2035 initiative aligns with the core vision of the Pacific Battleship Center to inspire global awareness of freedom of the seas. Its mission is to ignite curiosity, connect communities, and enhance understanding of America’s role in maritime peace and prosperity.

Strategic Objectives and Milestones

The Vision 2035 plan has set forth clear milestones to ensure steady progress towards these goals. Key upcoming dates include:

September 1, 2024 : Preparation for Phase 1 of the National Museum of the Surface Navy aboard Battleship IOWA.

: Preparation for Phase 1 of the National Museum of the Surface Navy aboard Battleship IOWA. Q1 2025 : Groundbreaking for the Freedom of the Seas pavilion and park.

: Groundbreaking for the Freedom of the Seas pavilion and park. Q2 2025 : Completion of the 01 level exterior decking replacement.

: Completion of the 01 level exterior decking replacement. October 13, 2025 : Opening of Phase 1 of the National Museum of the Surface Navy.

: Opening of Phase 1 of the National Museum of the Surface Navy. Q2 2026: Opening of Phase 1 of the Freedom of the Seas pavilion and park.

Community Engagement and Feedback

In developing Vision 2035, the Battleship IOWA team engaged in extensive dialogue with crew members, supporters, board members, and the community to address pressing challenges such as engaging the next generation and raising awareness about the importance of free and open oceans. This collaborative effort has been instrumental in shaping the campaign.

As part of ongoing community engagement, the Battleship IOWA invites the public to participate in shaping the future museum experience through a short survey. Participants can help name the Freedom of the Seas walkway and decide on the ships to feature in the Great Ships Gallery.

Upcoming Events and Support Opportunities

The Battleship IOWA team will participate in several key events, including the Iowa State Fair, Surface Navy Association West, and LA Fleet Week. These gatherings provide opportunities to engage with the community, share updates, and gather support essential to achieving the campaign’s goals.

As Southern California’s largest Memorial Day event, LA Fleet Week is a multi-day celebration honoring our nation’s Sea Services. Held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles, this family-friendly, free event offers ship tours, military displays, live entertainment, and more. Join us in supporting our service members and helping the Battleship IOWA remain a beacon of education and inspiration.