DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Business Latest Technology

Nvidia and TSMC Gain Market Value in October Amid AI Chip Demand

ByYasmeeta Oon

Nov 5, 2024

Nvidia and TSMC Gain Market Value in October Amid AI Chip Demand

Nvidia and TSMC saw significant gains in market value in October, driven by sustained demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Nvidia’s market cap surged 9.3% to $3.26 trillion, propelled by its advanced supercomputing AI chips increasingly adopted by companies to enhance operations. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Nvidia’s key supplier, experienced a 6.5% market value increase, reaching $832.8 billion. This growth followed TSMC’s better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and a positive AI outlook.

Conversely, Apple’s market value faced a 3% decline, momentarily losing its position as the top global company by market capitalization to Nvidia. Apple’s market cap fell to $3.4 trillion amid concerns over tepid growth forecasts and weaker sales in China before recovering. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms and Microsoft reported market cap declines in October. Both companies cited rising AI expenses as a reason for investor concern.

UBS Global Wealth Management’s Mark Haefele remained optimistic about AI investments. He advised investors to view short-term market fluctuations as opportunities, forecasting substantial earnings growth for AI-related stocks. “We continue to favor select semi names and big tech, and we expect our AI portfolio to deliver 35% earnings growth in 2024 and 25% in 2025,” Haefele stated.

Asian tech giant Tencent Holdings experienced a 9% drop in market value to $483 billion. This decline stemmed from broader concerns, including disappointing economic data and heightened geopolitical tensions in China. Investors also awaited further clarity on government measures intended to stabilize the market.

Additionally, U.S. pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly reported a 6.45% drop in market value, decreasing to $787.6 billion. The dip followed quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street expectations for weight-loss and diabetes drugs, leading to a significant decline in share price.

Featured image courtesy of Nikkei Asia

Follow us for more updates on Nvidia and TSMC’s market value.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

SurgeGraph Launches Vertex with Humanizer Technology
Nov 5, 2024 Ethan Lin
Award-winning Real Estate Agent Leslie Hoke of Las Vegas Homes By Leslie – RE/ MAX United Realtor Releases new Ultimate Guide to Luxury Living in Las Vegas
Nov 5, 2024 Ethan Lin
Yamaha Plans U.S. E-Bike Exit, Slashing Prices to Sell Remaining Inventory
Nov 5, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801