Onez Expands Web3 Services with Launch of Onez Labs Accelerator for Decentralized Startups

Onez, a leader in Web3 and blockchain solutions, has officially launched Onez Labs, an accelerator dedicated to supporting Web3 startups and entrepreneurs. This initiative is designed for projects at every stage, from initial concepts to scaling startups, aligning with Onez’s mission to empower decentralized businesses with consulting, development, financial strategy, and compliance services.



The Onez Labs accelerator provides resources addressing the unique challenges of Web3 startups. From tokenomics consulting to MVP creation, community engagement, regulatory support, and funding strategies, each service is tailored to help startups navigate the blockchain sector and achieve sustainable growth.

“With Onez Labs, we aim to be more than just an accelerator—we are building a comprehensive platform for decentralized innovation,” said Thomas Zimmerman, CBDO Onez. “At Onez Labs, our goal is to ensure that every Web3 startup has access to the support they need at any stage of their journey. Whether you’re at the idea phase or experiencing rapid growth, Onez Labs is where you’ll find exactly the right resources to help you succeed. Web3 is evolving rapidly, and startups need more than standard support; they need specialized expertise that can adapt to their unique needs and the shifting landscape of blockchain technology.”

The Web3 industry has grown explosively, with startups focused on areas like decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and Web3 infrastructure. These innovations come with challenges including regulatory hurdles, technical complexities, and market trends. Onez Labs addresses these with services that span market research, business planning, token development, legal audits, and white-label solutions.

Startups joining Onez Labs gain access to expert consulting deeply rooted in blockchain knowledge. This includes guidance on transitioning from Web2 to Web3, designing decentralized applications (dApps), implementing blockchain-specific growth strategies, and optimizing financial structures. The accelerator’s holistic approach supports startups in securing investments, scaling operations, and achieving long-term success.

“The demand for specialized Web3 consulting and development has never been higher,” added Thomas Zimmerman. “By launching Onez Labs, we’re positioning ourselves as a key partner for blockchain entrepreneurs looking to accelerate growth while ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.”

Onez Labs also promotes collaborative growth through a robust investor network and strategic partnerships. Startups in the accelerator can connect with investors, advisors, and industry leaders, fostering innovation and rapid scaling.

Additionally, Onez Labs offers flexible, white-label solutions for startups seeking rapid market entry. These solutions enable companies to brand and customize pre-built products, like crypto wallets, dApps, and DeFi platforms, for faster time-to-market with minimized development costs.

As the blockchain market grows, Onez Labs is well-positioned to support Web3 startups with the expertise, infrastructure, and strategies essential for success in this competitive sector. The accelerator’s compliance services further ensure that startups can scale confidently and legally across borders.

Onez Labs, the accelerator division of Onez, provides comprehensive support to Web3 startups through consulting, development, marketing, and compliance services. It empowers decentralized businesses with solutions for every growth stage, from ideation to scaling. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Onez Labs is committed to driving the success of Web3 entrepreneurs globally.

