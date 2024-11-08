DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

OpenAI Acquires Chat.com Domain

ByHilary Ong

Nov 8, 2024

OpenAI Acquires Chat.com Domain

OpenAI has quietly picked up Chat.com, and now visitors to the domain are redirected straight to ChatGPT, the company’s flagship AI-powered chatbot.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the move with a subtle post on X, linking to Chat.com and letting the domain’s new purpose speak for itself. The acquisition seems to be another push by OpenAI to broaden ChatGPT’s appeal and make accessing it more straightforward.

Chat.com’s Journey to OpenAI

The Chat.com domain has some history. Dharmesh Shah, co-founder and CTO of HubSpot, bought it in early 2023 for $15.5 million. Shah briefly used the site to share his views on chat-based user experiences, which he believes are central to the future of intuitive software design, especially in the age of generative AI.

A few months later, Shah sold the domain, revealing only that he’d made a profit. Late Wednesday, he confirmed OpenAI was the buyer and implied that he might have been compensated with OpenAI shares rather than cash.

If you’re wondering why Chat.com instead of ChatGPT.com, OpenAI’s rebranding choices might explain things. Recently, the company introduced a new line of reasoning models called “o1,” with former Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew hinting at a move towards cleaner, simpler names, as reported by The Verge.

The Chat.com acquisition could be a step in the same direction, helping ChatGPT become more accessible and maybe even signaling that OpenAI wants the bot to be synonymous with “chat” itself.

For OpenAI, a company with $6.6 billion raised in funding, snagging Chat.com — potentially for a price exceeding $15.5 million — is a drop in the bucket. High-profile domain buys are common in AI; just this year, startup Friend reportedly spent $1.8 million on Friend.com. But Chat.com, with its registration dating back to 1996, is one of the oldest domain names out there, so it’s a valuable digital asset — and now part of OpenAI’s brand push.

Featured Image courtesy of Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

How Trump’s Presidency Could Impact Musk’s Companies
Nov 8, 2024 Hilary Ong
Tetik Health: A Safe Journey to Turkey for Hair Transplant from Europe, America, and the UK
Nov 8, 2024 Ethan Lin
Suzuki Unveils First EV E Vitara in Collaboration with Toyota
Nov 8, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801