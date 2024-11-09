DMR News

Mountain City Christian Academy Senior Morgan Maldonado Signs with Boise State University to Play D1 Basketball

Nov 9, 2024

Mountain City Christian Academy (MCCA) is thrilled to announce that senior Morgan Maldonado, a standout 5’9″ guard on the girls’ basketball team, has officially signed to play Division I basketball with Boise State University. Morgan’s impressive skill, dedication, and sportsmanship have earned her this well-deserved opportunity to compete at the highest collegiate level, representing her school, her family, and the state of Alaska.

Morgan has been a cornerstone of the MCCA basketball program, leading her team to success with her competitive drive, resilience, and leadership on and off the court. As she embarks on this new journey, Morgan shared her excitement about the next chapter:

“I want to keep building on my competitive nature and work ethic and represent Alaska basketball well,” Morgan stated. “Girls’ basketball in Alaska has blown up over the past couple of years. I am so grateful to be a part of it and for the support that surrounds the girls’ basketball community.”

Girls’ basketball in Alaska has witnessed remarkable growth and talent in recent years, and Morgan’s commitment to Boise State shines a national spotlight on the flourishing talent emerging from the state. Known for her exceptional work ethic and determination, Morgan has consistently set an example for her teammates and inspired younger players in the Alaska basketball community. Morgan’s signing represents not only a significant achievement for her athletic career but also a proud moment for Mountain City Christian Academy, whose commitment to developing student-athletes in both their academic and athletic pursuits continues to yield remarkable results.

About Mountain City Christian Academy

Mountain City Christian Academy, located in Anchorage, Alaska, is a K-12 private Christian school dedicated to providing quality education, fostering faith, and building community through academic excellence and a commitment to individual growth. The school prides itself on offering exceptional opportunities for students to excel in academics, athletics, developing Christ-Centered world changers.

