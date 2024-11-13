Amazon Developing AR Glasses to Speed Up Deliveries

Amazon is developing a new line of smart glasses, codenamed “Amelia,” designed to help its delivery drivers shave seconds off delivery times, according to sources speaking with Reuters.

These augmented reality (AR) glasses, built on the Echo Frames platform, will feature embedded displays to offer turn-by-turn directions and other navigational assistance, which Amazon hopes will streamline the last 100 yards of each delivery. By providing precise directions for each step, the glasses could allow drivers to find addresses, locate elevators, and reach front doors more efficiently, potentially increasing the number of deliveries a driver can make in one shift.

The project reportedly aligns with Amazon’s broader efforts to maximize delivery efficiency and cut costs in a highly competitive market. The hands-free device would mean drivers could avoid holding a GPS, theoretically enabling them to carry more packages at once. Amazon is even exploring camera capabilities to allow drivers to photograph packages as proof of delivery, a feature that would further streamline the process.

However, bringing the Amelia glasses from concept to reality presents significant engineering hurdles. Building a lightweight, battery-efficient AR device that can endure an entire eight-hour shift remains challenging. Amazon is also mindful of the design needs for third-party contractors and drivers who may already wear prescription lenses, complicating the potential adoption of such a device. Adding to the challenge, Amazon would need to gather extensive data on building layouts, neighborhoods, and obstacles in the final yards of delivery routes, a data collection process that could take years.

Despite these hurdles, Amazon’s pivot toward enterprise applications for its smart glasses isn’t unprecedented. The third generation of Echo Frames reportedly sold under 10,000 units, a figure that pales in comparison to competitors like Ray-Ban and Meta’s AR glasses. In this context, targeting enterprise solutions for delivery drivers could make sense, particularly given that tech giants like Google and Microsoft previously shifted their smart glasses focus from consumer to enterprise use after consumer uptake fell short.

While Amazon has yet to confirm the Amelia project’s future, a company spokesperson stated that Amazon is “continuously innovating to create an even safer and better delivery experience for drivers,” without offering further details.

Though the future of these AR glasses is uncertain, they represent Amazon’s ongoing commitment to exploring innovative technologies aimed at enhancing delivery logistics and driver experience.

Featured Image courtesy of Amazon

