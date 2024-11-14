DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Baidu Launches AI Tools to Simplify App Development and Image Creation

ByYasmeeta Oon

Nov 14, 2024

Baidu Launches AI Tools to Simplify App Development and Image Creation

Baidu Inc introduced a range of new AI-powered applications at the annual Baidu World Conference, marking a strategic push toward the commercial application of its AI advancements. The Chinese tech giant’s offerings include a text-to-image generator and a no-code app development tool, aiming to make artificial intelligence more accessible and functional for users without technical expertise.

At the conference, Baidu CEO Robin Li highlighted the capabilities of “I-RAG,” the company’s new text-to-image generation tool. Leveraging Baidu’s search capabilities, I-RAG addresses the “hallucination” issue common in generative AI by minimizing the creation of inaccurate or non-existent elements in generated images. Li noted that user interaction with Baidu’s Ernie platform—handling tasks like text generation and question answering—has surged to 1.5 billion daily queries and interactions, up from 200 million daily requests in May.

Baidu’s AI strategy has increasingly focused on commercializing large language model (LLM) applications. The company’s AI agents enable users to create custom applications and integrate these AI-powered tools into Baidu’s existing products. Through Baidu’s cloud services, external users also gain access to these AI capabilities. Notably, Baidu unveiled a new wearable AI device, a pair of glasses developed by its hardware division, Xiaodu. Equipped with cameras for capturing photos and videos and voice-interactive functionality via the Ernie platform, the glasses expand Baidu’s AI hardware offerings.

Li clarified that Baidu does not intend to create a “super app” based on AI, distinguishing its approach from competitors like ByteDance, which has rolled out standalone AI applications. Additionally, Baidu introduced “Miaoda,” an AI-driven tool that generates code for software applications, allowing users to develop without advanced coding skills, further underscoring Baidu’s emphasis on accessible AI solutions for a broader audience.

Featured image courtesy of DealStreetAsia

Follow us for more updates on Baidu’s AI tool.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

PayPal USD Implements LayerZero to Facilitate Cross-Chain Transfers Between Ethereum and Solana
Nov 13, 2024 Dayne Lee
Intel Brings Back Free Coffee to Ease Workplace Woes
Nov 13, 2024 Hilary Ong
Crypto Adoption Higher Among Underbanked in U.S., According to FDIC
Nov 13, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801