Spotify Launches Paid Program for Video Podcasters

ByHilary Ong

Nov 16, 2024

Spotify just announced a new “Partner Program” that pays creators for popular video content on its platform. Starting January 2, 2025, video podcast hosts can rake in revenue through Spotify’s streaming platform based on their engagement numbers, making it Spotify’s biggest attempt yet to entice video creators away from YouTube.

The Partner Program kicks off in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada, giving creators a dual path to monetize: ad revenue sharing and direct subscriptions.

For listeners, this means a smoother, ad-free viewing experience on Spotify—at least for those who pay for premium. Spotify says this new option will let fans watch video podcasts without ads interrupting their experience, potentially making Spotify more appealing to video-first podcast fans who might otherwise head to YouTube.

Eligibility Requirements for Partner Program

Spotify’s playbook borrows from YouTube’s model of rewarding creators for the popularity of their videos. But Spotify’s twist is in its eligibility and payout setup: podcasters need at least 10,000 hours streamed, 2,000 unique views in a month, and 12 episodes published to join the Partner Program.

A subscription model lets users pay directly to support creators, unlocking bonus content and perks. Entry-level requirements for subscription eligibility are lower, with just two episodes and 100 unique listeners in 60 days.

Enhanced Tools for Video Podcasts

Spotify’s shift toward video isn’t just about payouts; the company is adding features to make video podcasts a seamless part of the experience. Beyond the ad-free access, users can expect video navigation upgrades like chapters, pinch-to-zoom, thumbnail scrubbing, and personalized recommendations.

To give creators even more control over their content, Spotify’s redesigned dashboard offers new performance analytics, helping them track engagement and growth. Creators can now upload promotional clips that will appear across various app feeds, and Spotify’s also allowing custom thumbnails, leaning further into YouTube territory.

Spotify’s move into video podcasts began in 2022, and it’s taken off fast. The platform claims more than 250 million users have already tuned into a video podcast, with monthly video uploads jumping by over 50% year-over-year and 300,000 shows now in video format. Nearly two-thirds of podcast listeners, Spotify says, prefer to watch their podcasts when given the option, an insight that’s clearly shaping this pivot.

In a blog post, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said, “By delivering a best-in-class video offering uninterrupted by ad breaks, combined with Spotify’s flexibility and ubiquity, we can provide an experience for your audience that is superior to any platform.” It’s a big claim, and Spotify clearly hopes these changes will keep creators focused on creating rather than hunting for monetization.

With more discovery features and video options than ever, Spotify’s Partner Program positions the company as a serious challenger in the video podcasting space—one that YouTube might need to keep an eye on.

