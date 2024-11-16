China-Linked Hackers Breach U.S. Telecom Networks, Steal Surveillance Data

Chinese-linked hackers accessed surveillance data meant for U.S. law enforcement after infiltrating the networks of several telecom companies, according to a statement from U.S. authorities on Wednesday. The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported that these hackers compromised multiple telecommunications providers, seizing U.S. customer call logs and communications, notably targeting individuals engaged in government or political roles.

The hackers are reported to have also copied sensitive information under U.S. law enforcement’s purview, extracted in response to court-ordered data requests. Both agencies refrained from disclosing additional specifics. The CISA did not immediately respond to queries, while the FBI declined to comment further.

This announcement corroborates previous reports, including coverage by the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that Chinese hackers may have exploited vulnerabilities within law enforcement’s communication interception systems. The breach also reportedly targeted the devices of high-profile political figures, including then-presidential and vice-presidential candidates Donald Trump and JD Vance, heightening concerns over the security of America’s telecom infrastructure.

The incident is now under review by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Safety Review Board, established to investigate significant cybersecurity breaches and their consequences. The Chinese Embassy in Washington has not responded to requests for comment, while Beijing has traditionally denied allegations of U.S.-targeted hacking.

Featured image courtesy of The Indian Express

