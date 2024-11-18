Netflix Struggles With Live Streaming During Tyson-Paul Match

Netflix’s most ambitious live event yet, a heavyweight showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, broke records while revealing cracks in the platform’s live-streaming capabilities.

Friday evening’s fight attracted 60 million households worldwide, with viewership peaking at 65 million concurrent streams, according to Netflix.

The clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featured 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson facing off against 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul won the match in eight rounds, declaring it “the biggest event” after the fight. However, for many viewers, the highlight wasn’t in the ring—it was the technical glitches.

Streaming Issues Spark Viewer Backlash

As the fight unfolded, Netflix users turned to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to vent frustrations over freezing, buffering, and sound loss. The hashtag #NetflixCrash trended globally as users reported widespread issues during the event.

These issues overshadowed Netflix’s major milestone: hosting a free-to-watch global event for its 283 million subscribers. Even with the hiccups, Netflix reports that 50 million households tuned in for the co-main event, Serrano versus Taylor 2, which may have set a new benchmark for women’s sports viewership in the U.S.

High Stakes for Netflix’s Sports Push

The timing of the glitches is critical. Netflix has invested heavily in live sports streaming, with plans to air two high-profile NFL games on Christmas Day. The Kansas City Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans, in an arrangement reportedly costing Netflix $150 million.

Some industry insiders are skeptical about Netflix’s readiness. NFL commentator Clay Travis called the Tyson-Paul event “a disaster,” questioning whether Netflix can deliver a smooth experience for football fans.

The stakes are even higher as Netflix prepares to launch WWE Raw in January, part of a long-term partnership rumored to be worth $6 billion. The platform’s venture into live programming began with hiccups, including a delayed airing of “Love is Blind” in 2022, though subsequent events like live tennis and golf matches ran without major issues.

While Netflix works to improve its infrastructure, competitors like Amazon Prime Video have already found success in live sports streaming, notably with Thursday Night Football. Meeting or exceeding this standard is now a critical challenge for Netflix as it moves forward with its sports ambitions.

Featured Image courtesy of Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Follow us for more tech news updates.