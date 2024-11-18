Apple’s Lightning Headphone Adapter May Be Gone for Good

Apple’s Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, a small yet iconic accessory introduced in 2016, appears to be heading for discontinuation, according to MacRumors.

The product, which allowed iPhone users to connect wired headphones after the iPhone 7 removed the headphone jack, is listed as “sold out” on Apple’s online store in the United States and many other regions.

Initially included with the iPhone 7, 8, and X, Apple stopped bundling the adapter starting with the iPhone XS in 2018, making it available separately for $9. While Apple’s transition to USB-C with the iPhone 15 has rendered most Lightning accessories obsolete, the adapter remained essential for those using older devices. However, its scarcity suggests it may be quietly phased out, following a pattern similar to Apple’s discontinuation of the USB SuperDrive.

The adapter is still available in select countries, including France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, and a few third-party retailers like Best Buy continue to stock it. However, major outlets such as Amazon have run out of supply, leaving limited purchasing options.

The shift aligns with Apple’s broader move away from Lightning products, leaving only a few accessories like Lightning cables, EarPods, and specialized audio cables still available. If the adapter truly disappears, it marks another step in Apple’s gradual phasing out of Lightning technology in favor of USB-C, further signaling the end of an era for a connector that defined nearly a decade of Apple products.

Featured Image courtesy of Apple

