DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Apple’s Lightning Headphone Adapter May Be Gone for Good

ByHilary Ong

Nov 18, 2024

Apple’s Lightning Headphone Adapter May Be Gone for Good

Apple’s Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, a small yet iconic accessory introduced in 2016, appears to be heading for discontinuation, according to MacRumors.

The product, which allowed iPhone users to connect wired headphones after the iPhone 7 removed the headphone jack, is listed as “sold out” on Apple’s online store in the United States and many other regions.

Initially included with the iPhone 7, 8, and X, Apple stopped bundling the adapter starting with the iPhone XS in 2018, making it available separately for $9. While Apple’s transition to USB-C with the iPhone 15 has rendered most Lightning accessories obsolete, the adapter remained essential for those using older devices. However, its scarcity suggests it may be quietly phased out, following a pattern similar to Apple’s discontinuation of the USB SuperDrive.

The adapter is still available in select countries, including France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, and a few third-party retailers like Best Buy continue to stock it. However, major outlets such as Amazon have run out of supply, leaving limited purchasing options.

The shift aligns with Apple’s broader move away from Lightning products, leaving only a few accessories like Lightning cables, EarPods, and specialized audio cables still available. If the adapter truly disappears, it marks another step in Apple’s gradual phasing out of Lightning technology in favor of USB-C, further signaling the end of an era for a connector that defined nearly a decade of Apple products.

Featured Image courtesy of Apple

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Nvidia AI Chips Overheating, Customers Raise Concerns
Nov 18, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Google’s AI Under Fire After Chatbot Tells Student to ‘Please Die’
Nov 18, 2024 Hilary Ong
Netflix Struggles With Live Streaming During Tyson-Paul Match
Nov 18, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801