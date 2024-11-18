Biden Authorizes Ukraine to Strike Russia with U.S.-Supplied Long-Range Missiles

President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range weapons for limited strikes inside Russia, marking a significant shift in the ongoing conflict. This new policy change allows Ukraine to deploy Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which it had previously requested from the Biden administration. The decision comes as tensions in the region escalate, particularly with the involvement of North Korean troops, who have been deployed to the Kursk region of Russia to support Russian forces fighting against Ukrainian troops.

For months, the Biden administration had been hesitant to approve the use of ATACMS by Ukraine, citing concerns about the limited stockpile of these missiles, as well as the repositioning of Russian assets that placed critical targets outside of ATACMS range. Additionally, the U.S. had been emphasizing Ukraine’s success with other assets, primarily drones, which have proven effective in the ongoing conflict. However, with the new North Korean military involvement, U.S. officials have expressed concern that this could lead to an expansion of the war, prompting the shift in policy. ATACMS could now be used in the Kursk region and potentially other parts of Russia, as Ukraine seeks to counterbalance the increased military pressure.

The Pentagon and the White House have both declined to comment publicly on the specifics of this decision. The move represents a change in the strategic calculus of U.S. involvement in the war, potentially increasing the risks of direct conflict with Russia.

Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed support for the policy change, stating that he was “encouraged” by the decision. However, he also criticized the Biden administration for its slow pace in authorizing military support that had already been approved by Congress. He noted that there had been a delay in providing the necessary resources to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Similarly, Representative Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, also voiced support for the move, calling it “overdue.” Turner emphasized that Ukraine’s defense capabilities were being hindered by the delayed delivery of critical military equipment, and he argued that Ukraine could not properly defend itself if U.S. assistance remained restricted.

In contrast, several Republican figures, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Donald Trump Jr., have strongly criticized the decision. Greene, in particular, voiced concerns over the potential escalation of the conflict, arguing that Biden’s authorization could trigger a larger global conflict. She warned on X (formerly Twitter) that this decision was a dangerous move towards World War III and asserted that American voters had rejected such policies in the midterm elections.

The Context of Biden’s Decision

Biden’s decision to authorize Ukraine to use long-range missiles comes toward the end of his administration, as the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its second year. In May 2023, Biden secretly allowed Ukraine to strike targets just over the Russian border, but longer-range missiles had previously been off-limits for deeper strikes into Russia. The evolving nature of the war, particularly with the involvement of North Korean forces, has likely accelerated this policy change.

Trump, who has vowed to limit U.S. support for Ukraine and end the war with Russia, is expected to push for a different approach if he wins the presidency. Biden’s shift in policy contrasts with Trump’s promises to reduce U.S. involvement in the conflict and scale back military assistance. Trump’s position could lead to a major shift in U.S. policy, potentially withdrawing support for Ukraine and reducing the resources available for its defense.

The U.S. has already provided Ukraine with over $175 billion in aid, making it the largest contributor to Ukraine’s defense efforts. This support has been crucial in helping Ukraine resist Russia’s advances, and any reduction in this aid could significantly impact Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. As the conflict continues to escalate, the U.S. faces growing pressure from both domestic and international actors to take decisive action while managing the risks of further entangling itself in the war.

As part of the ongoing geopolitical shifts, the recent deployment of North Korean troops to Russia has added another layer of complexity to the conflict. North Korea’s involvement is seen as an attempt to bolster Russian forces and provide additional manpower in the fight against Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies have condemned this move, viewing it as an expansion of the war with the potential to exacerbate tensions in the region.

In response, Biden’s authorization of ATACMS strikes represents a calculated effort to bolster Ukraine’s capabilities, but also a recognition of the shifting dynamics of the war. The use of long-range missiles could offer Ukraine a strategic advantage, allowing it to target Russian military assets more effectively and disrupt the ongoing Russian military buildup.

Event Date Key Detail Biden’s ATACMS Authorization Nov. 14, 2024 Ukraine given approval to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles North Korean Troops Deploy to Russia Nov. 2024 North Korea supports Russia’s forces in Kursk region Biden’s Secret Authorization (May 2023) May 2023 U.S. allows Ukraine to strike targets just outside Russian border U.S. Aid to Ukraine Ongoing Over $175 billion provided in aid to Ukraine Trump’s Position on Ukraine Support Ongoing Trump vows to limit U.S. support for Ukraine in future

The Fine Line Between Support and Escalation

Biden’s decision to authorize the use of long-range missiles for Ukraine is a significant escalation in U.S. support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. While it is understandable that the U.S. would want to provide Ukraine with the tools needed to defend itself, particularly with the increasing involvement of other global players like North Korea, it is important to consider the potential risks of further escalation. Every step toward more direct involvement in the conflict increases the chance of triggering a broader international war. The U.S. must carefully balance its support for Ukraine with the need to avoid expanding the war beyond its current borders. Diplomatic efforts should be prioritized to avoid a situation where military action becomes the only path forward.

Featured image credit: Carlos M. Vazquez II via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR