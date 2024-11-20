DMR News

China’s Xi Warns Against AI as a ‘Wealthy Nations’ Game

ByYasmeeta Oon

Nov 20, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for inclusive global AI governance during the Group of 20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, cautioning that artificial intelligence must not become a “game of rich countries and the wealthy,” according to state media outlet Xinhua. He urged world leaders to foster international cooperation to prevent monopolies in technological advancements, particularly AI.

In addition to his AI-focused remarks, Xi highlighted China’s ongoing commitment to supporting developing nations. He proposed a joint initiative with three other G20 countries aimed at enhancing access to scientific and technological innovations for the Global South. This, he argued, would reduce disparities in technology and promote equitable development.

Speaking at a session dedicated to reforming global governance institutions, Xi criticized tariffs imposed by some G20 members on Chinese exports such as electric vehicles and biodiesel. These measures, implemented in the name of sustainable development, could inadvertently foster economic dependency, he warned. “We need to improve global trade governance and build a world economy characterized by openness,” Xi stated, reinforcing his opposition to protectionist policies.

Xi’s comments on protectionism echoed similar sentiments expressed last week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, Peru, where he criticized measures that restrict trade under the guise of environmental concerns.

Currently on a diplomatic tour across Latin America, Xi continues to advocate for multilateral cooperation, particularly in areas like trade and technology, positioning China as a leader in addressing the challenges facing the developing world.

Featured image courtesy of PBS

