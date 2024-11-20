DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Google’s Gemini Chatbot Can Now Remember You

ByHilary Ong

Nov 20, 2024

Google’s Gemini Chatbot Can Now Remember You

Google has added a memory feature to its Gemini chatbot, allowing it to recall details about users’ preferences, work, and interests.

The feature is currently rolling out to users of the Gemini Advanced plan and is part of the $20-per-month Google One AI Premium subscription. This upgrade lets the chatbot tailor responses based on personal information shared during conversations or added manually to its “Saved Info” page.

With the new memory capability, users can personalize their interactions in various ways. For instance, Gemini can:

  • Remember dietary preferences and suggest specific recipes, such as vegetarian dishes.
  • Consider hobbies and job details to tailor responses to professional or personal needs.
  • Offer cost-specific recommendations for trip planning when prompted to do so.

Memory applies to the web version of Gemini for now, with plans to expand to iOS and Android in the future. Users can edit or delete stored information anytime and turn off the feature if needed.

Google has emphasized privacy in designing this functionality. A Google spokesperson confirmed in an email to TechCrunch that memory data is not used to train the AI model and remains private. The chatbot also notifies users when it integrates their stored details into responses.

The feature bears similarities to OpenAI’s ChatGPT memory, launched in April for its Plus subscribers. Like Gemini, ChatGPT allows users to store details such as favorite foods or daily habits for more personalized recommendations. Both platforms aim to enhance user experience by making their chatbots more context-aware and interactive.

Despite the convenience, memory features in chatbots have raised some concerns. Earlier this year, a security researcher highlighted how malicious actors could plant false data into AI systems like ChatGPT, potentially leading to unintended consequences for users. These risks underline the need for robust security measures to protect user data.

Gemini’s memory is currently available only in English, and its rollout signals Google’s continued investment in advancing AI-powered tools for practical, everyday use.

Featured Image courtesy of Bloomberg

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Bluesky Hits 20 Million Users, Tripling in Three Months
Nov 20, 2024 Hilary Ong
Apple Warns Mac Users of Zero-Day Cyberattacks
Nov 20, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Biden Maintains Discretion on Trump During International Summits
Nov 20, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801