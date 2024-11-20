Google’s Gemini Chatbot Can Now Remember You

Google has added a memory feature to its Gemini chatbot, allowing it to recall details about users’ preferences, work, and interests.

The feature is currently rolling out to users of the Gemini Advanced plan and is part of the $20-per-month Google One AI Premium subscription. This upgrade lets the chatbot tailor responses based on personal information shared during conversations or added manually to its “Saved Info” page.

With the new memory capability, users can personalize their interactions in various ways. For instance, Gemini can:

Remember dietary preferences and suggest specific recipes, such as vegetarian dishes.

Consider hobbies and job details to tailor responses to professional or personal needs.

Offer cost-specific recommendations for trip planning when prompted to do so.

Memory applies to the web version of Gemini for now, with plans to expand to iOS and Android in the future. Users can edit or delete stored information anytime and turn off the feature if needed.

Google has emphasized privacy in designing this functionality. A Google spokesperson confirmed in an email to TechCrunch that memory data is not used to train the AI model and remains private. The chatbot also notifies users when it integrates their stored details into responses.

The feature bears similarities to OpenAI’s ChatGPT memory, launched in April for its Plus subscribers. Like Gemini, ChatGPT allows users to store details such as favorite foods or daily habits for more personalized recommendations. Both platforms aim to enhance user experience by making their chatbots more context-aware and interactive.

Despite the convenience, memory features in chatbots have raised some concerns. Earlier this year, a security researcher highlighted how malicious actors could plant false data into AI systems like ChatGPT, potentially leading to unintended consequences for users. These risks underline the need for robust security measures to protect user data.

Gemini’s memory is currently available only in English, and its rollout signals Google’s continued investment in advancing AI-powered tools for practical, everyday use.

Featured Image courtesy of Bloomberg

