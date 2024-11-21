DMR News

HarperCollins' Mystery AI Partner Identified as Microsoft

Nov 21, 2024

HarperCollins has partnered with Microsoft to license select nonfiction titles for artificial intelligence model training, according to Bloomberg. The deal, which spans three years, requires authors to opt in, ensuring their works are used only with their consent. HarperCollins previously declined to name the AI company involved but described the arrangement as having “clear guardrails” to protect author rights.

The agreement comes amid growing debates over AI’s use of copyrighted materials. Authors like Daniel Kibblesmith, who revealed he was offered $2,500 per book for a three-year AI licensing contract, remain skeptical. In a post, Kibblesmith suggested he’d only consider such an offer for a sum “that wouldn’t require [him] to work anymore,” reflecting broader concerns among writers about the long-term implications of AI training on their works.

A HarperCollins spokesperson told 404 Media that the deal focuses on nonfiction backlist titles and includes safeguards to ensure authors’ rights are respected. Microsoft, however, has declined to comment. According to Bloomberg’s source, the company does not plan to use the content for generating AI-written books but has yet to disclose specific details about the model it is training.

This collaboration follows News Corp’s earlier agreement with OpenAI, allowing the AI company to use content from its media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post. HarperCollins frames its initiative as part of a broader exploration of new business models, presenting authors with opportunities to monetize their works.

The partnership highlights the ongoing tension between AI companies and the creative industry, as legal battles over unauthorized AI training continue. While HarperCollins views this deal as a step forward, questions about fair compensation and the ethical use of creative works remain central to the conversation.

