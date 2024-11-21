DMR News

Launch of DeFi Vaults for BlackRock’s BUIDL by Securitize and Elixir

On November 19, Securitize and Elixir introduced a significant innovation in the realm of tokenized securities with the launch of a liquid staking token (LST) for BlackRock’s onchain money fund, BUIDL. This initiative is set to transform the accessibility and efficiency of real-world assets (RWAs) valued over $1 billion within the decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

Enhancing Yield Opportunities Through DeFi Integration

The newly announced deUSD RWA Institutional Program, crafted by Elixir’s blockchain network tailored for crypto exchanges, seeks to unlock enhanced yield opportunities and ensure greater composability for RWAs across DeFi platforms. This program utilizes the Ethereum network’s ERC-4626 standard, which enables seamless access to DeFi ecosystems using deUSD as the primary transaction currency.

BlackRock’s BUIDL, a money market fund focused on short-dated U.S. Treasury bills and similar low-risk securities, has been successfully tokenized by Securitize. This move facilitates increased liquidity and easier trading of these financial instruments. Additionally, the introduction of sBUIDL tokens allows BUIDL depositors to directly engage with DeFi platforms while still earning yields from their investments.

In a strategic expansion, BUIDL was extended to additional blockchain networks including Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, and Polygon on November 13. This expansion significantly broadens its accessibility and functionality, enabling BUIDL’s integration into a wider range of blockchain-based financial products and infrastructures.

The demand for tokenized RWAs that provide stable, low-risk yields is on the rise. As of November 19, tokenized U.S. treasury debt reached approximately $2.4 billion in total value locked, reflecting a robust market interest. BUIDL leads as the largest tokenized treasury fund by assets under management, highlighting its pivotal role in this growing sector.

Fund NameAssets Under Management (AUM)
BUIDL$540 million
FOBXX$450 million

The global outlook for tokenized RWAs is incredibly promising, with potential market opportunities estimated at $30 trillion. This encompasses a diverse range of assets, from government securities to artworks, each offering unique advantages for liquidity and trading efficiency.

The collaborative efforts between Securitize, Elixir, and BlackRock in developing the BUIDL initiative mark a significant advancement in financial technology. By integrating traditional financial instruments with innovative blockchain solutions, they are paving the way for a more interconnected and efficient financial ecosystem. This initiative is expected to serve as a model for future financial innovations, blending the reliability of traditional finance with the agility and transparency of decentralized platforms.

Featured image credit: Stein Hajek via Flickr

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

